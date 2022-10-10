Home Entertainment Pei Xiuzhi posted a 28-year-old birthday photo with Qi Liuhai sitting in a group of flowers and balloons jqknews
Entertainment

by admin
On the afternoon of October 10, South Korean actress Pei Xiuzhi posted her birthday photos on her personal social platform. Her princess Qi Liuhai was cut in a sweet and lovely shape, sitting in the middle of bunches of flowers and balloons, unable to hide her happy gesture.

When netizens saw Pei Xiuzhi’s state, they also commented, “Where is the 28th birthday, it’s 18, Pei Xiuzhi”, “The black-haired princess cut too much rice, my sister’s birthday card is rough”, “It’s really good Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, so beautiful that I am speechless, and I deeply feel the barrenness of language.”

Bae Suzy, born in 1994, is a South Korean actress, singer and host. In July 2010, she debuted as a member of the girl group miss A. After that, starred in “Dream High”, “Introduction to Architecture”, “Arbitrary Attachment”, “While You Are Sleeping” and many other film and television works. Her fresh and sweet image is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and is regarded as the “national first love” by Koreans.

Previously, Bae Suzy’s agency also stated that she would return as a singer soon, raising fans’ expectations.

