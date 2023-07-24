Home » Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun: Debunking the Relationship Rumors
Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun: Debunking the Relationship Rumors

Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun: Debunking the Relationship Rumors

Is Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Sehun together?

Are Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun together in the original book? The real relationship between the two in private is very real. Has a very high popularity. However, the two have been rumored to be scandals, which has aroused heated discussions among many netizens. Are Bae Joo Hyun and Oh Sehun together? Today, the editor will reveal to you the real relationship between Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun.

Both Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun are the faces of their respective groups, and both of them have very good looks. Netizens like to see the combination of handsome men and beautiful women, so there is nothing wrong with liking Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Seixun. However, there are too many scandals in the entertainment industry that are created out of nothing, without even a trace of love, all relying on netizens YY, such as the scandal between Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun.

The scandal between the two is completely hyped up by netizens themselves. Some netizens who like Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun very much, through mixed cutting videos, give people a feeling that Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun are a good match, and even like each other, so there are also many CP fans of Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun.

The editor watched a video of Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun, saying that Wu Shixun was very shy when watching Pei Zhuxuan. The problem is, Wu Shixun also looks like this when he sees a lot of boys, there is nothing special about it.

See also  from Aluminé to Bariloche, the worst schedules

Because Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun are in the same company, there are many opportunities to be on the same stage, and these CP fans are also given YY material, which led to the scandal between the two for so many years. But Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun are both junior and senior artists of the same company in private, and they have no intersection in private, and even because of avoiding suspicion, it is impossible to fall in love. Moreover, Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun’s only fan also disliked their scandal. Therefore, the editor still advises the CP fans of Pei Zhuxuan and Wu Shixun to let everyone circle their cuteness and keep a low profile.

