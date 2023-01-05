Original title: Peking Opera artist Li Yunqiu died at the age of 89

Source: Beijing Daily

Ms. Li Yunqiu, a well-known Peking Opera performer at the Beijing Peking Opera Company, passed away on January 3, 2023 at the age of 89 due to illness and medical treatment.

Li Yunqiu, born in 1933, native of Hebei, is a Peking Opera actress. She was born in a Liyuan family. Her grandfather Li Yonghua and father Li Tieru were both famous martial artists in Northeast China. She studied art with her father since she was a child. He once worshiped Lu Shutian as his teacher and learned Laodan. In 1950, he worshiped Zhao Qixia to learn Daomadan and Huadan. In 1953, he and his brother Li Yuanchun organized the Spring and Autumn Peking Opera Troupe, which performed in Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong and other places. In 1957, the Li brothers and sisters formed the Beijing Youth Peking Opera Troupe together with Zhao Rongchen and Wang Yinqiu. In 1964, he joined the Second Troupe of Beijing Peking Opera Theater and played the role of Han Mu in “Honghu Red Guards”. In 1979, he served as the leading actor of the Third Troupe of the Beijing Peking Opera Theater and starred in many classic works.

Li Yunqiu is an all-rounder in both civil and military affairs. She performs freely and generously, and often plays in reverse. "Three Thieves of the Banana Fan" and "Eleventh Man" co-starred by her and her brother are the most distinctive repertoires. She plays Princess Iron Fan, Xu Peizhu and the reverse role of Eleventh Man, both of which are well received by the audience. Li Yunqiu's husband, Sun Yue, is also a veteran of Peking Opera. (Source Beijing Daily reporter Wang Run)

