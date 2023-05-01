“Pelusa”, the dog that accompanied the breeder who died in Aluminé until the end

The search for the Aluminé breeder that began last Thursday night ended with a sad ending. On Saturday, it was found lifeless Roberto “Tato” Caitruz, near the Ruca Choroy Lake. Something that moved the personnel who participated in the operation is that together with the body, there was «Pelusa», the dog of «Tato», who accompanied him until the end.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“Rescuers heard his barking and that’s how they found the body. The dog did not abandon him, “said inspector Cristian Vázquez, coordinator of the Zapala Internal Security Directorate.

Conditions at the time were extreme. There was snow, white wind and very cold.

The animal is known to be fine now.

“It was a muddy, steep area, and difficult to access,” he described the complexities of the search, due to weather and terrain conditions.

In addition, from the accumulation of snow.

He reported that the police doctor certified that the man died of hypothermia.

He commented that another complex task was to later remove the body and transfer it to the base, located 12 kilometers away. He demanded about eight hours.

The tasks were carried out under the watchful eye of the animal, which demonstrated its unconditional support until the last moment, and which once again demonstrated why, as they say, dogs are man’s best friends.

An operation with white wind

On Saturday, April 29, police personnel from the Rahu Rural Brigade, GEOP Zapala, Canes section and police divers, volunteer firefighters, members of National Parks, Fire Management and police station 47 Villa Pehuenia met in Aluminé for the search in Aluminé. . The Emergency Committee distributed 10 search parties on the ground.

About 12 kilometers from the base of the camp, one of the groups managed to find the body. “Not having any kind of signal to communicate, they descended from the mountain, announcing the discovery at 1:20 p.m.,” said Vázquez.

There was very little vision because of the white wind.



