Peña Azul y Oro emerged champion of the Rionegrina League and won its first title

On Sunday, Peña Azul y Oro won the first title in the Rionegrina Soccer League by beating Jorge Newbery on penalties in the return duel for the final of the Apertura Tournament. In addition, the blue and gold women’s team had also won the title the day before and closed an unforgettable first half of the year.

The rematch of the men’s final was played on the pitch of the Carmen de Patagones team where they tied 0-0, the same result as in the first leg in Viedma.

There were not too many emotions during the final and the definition of the title had to be settled from the 12 steps.

Peña Azul y Oro was more effective and won 4-2 to unleash a party in Carmen de Patagones and the applause of the Aviator who had a good campaign.

After receiving the cup for the championship obtained, the fans, players and coaching staff went out to celebrate through the streets of the capital of Río Negro, and thehe Pucará fountain was the epicenter on the waterfront after 25 years from its birth.

It is not the only star that Peña has. On Saturday the women’s team had been consecrated, which unlike the definition of the men’s team, prevailed 5-3 in the second leg and the aggregate was 9-5.

The Peña Azul y Oro women’s team lifted the cup for the women’s Apertura tournament. Photo Courtesy: Sports Soul





