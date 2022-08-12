Home Entertainment Penfield China and Naturehike to create a new outdoor joint series
Penfield China and Naturehike to create a new outdoor joint series

Penfield China and Naturehike to create a new outdoor joint series

Outdoor lifestyle brand Penfield China has officially released a joint product series with camping equipment brand Naturehike. The outdoor equipment is colored with Penfield’s distinct mountain-shaped printing pattern, while maintaining its professional functionality, it is attached with a unique style. color. The most eye-catching piece of this joint series is the “Extend 4.8 Cotton Eaves A Tower Tent”, which uses the mountain outline print pattern and the highly recognizable logos of both sides to transform the scene between sunrise and sunset in five colors. . Other items in the series also include aluminum alloy folding tables, PP folding storage boxes, canvas picnic mats, various titanium utensils and other outdoor appliances, as well as lightweight folding carts and Xingyue outdoor folding chairs made of high-quality fabrics for outdoor travel. Create unique camping gear. It is reported that the joint series will be officially released on the official channel of Penfield China on August 19.

