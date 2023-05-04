Pennies By The Pound – Nothingside – Album Review

Pennies By The Pound – Nothingside

Origin: Helsinki / Finland

Release: 07.04.2023

Label: Cooperative Lilith

Duration: 47:22

Genre: Progressive Rock / Alternative Rock



There’s no shortage of talented musicians in the populous Progressive Art Rock scene. The four members of Pennies By The Pounda project founded in 2017, are fortunately no exception, as well-informed fans already know about the very finely successful debut album Heat Death Of The Universe were allowed to experience. Now the Finns have finished their second work. Nothingside is first released digitally into the world.

Builds bridges between the 1980s and today

The list of influences reads like a Who’s Who of the modern Progressive Art Rock scene, building a bridge to the Neo Prog of the 1980s. songs like The End Times could also from It Bites originate like you HERE can hear. Especially the singing voice of Johannes Susitaival often reminds me of the one Francis Dunnery. The keyboards sound partly similar to what it used to be Marillion in their early days.

Wait, I was talking about modern progressive rock? Yes, the guitar lines are based on those of one Steven Wilson or Porcupine tree, as well as the deep yet catchy song structures. The songs aren’t anything special, proggers with a soft spot for rock songs that can’t deny a certain Brit Pop character should listen Nothingside still feel good. Even if the prog factor is not too high. Burning Wish is one of those songs that convince with their blissful melody and accessible, true-to-life lyrics, like you HERE can hear.

Not prog all the time

A few guests support on Nothingside in one place or another. Kaisa Ranta controls on the opener Liminal Ennui a few vocals. As does the producer Rauli Escoli helped a little with keyboard and guitar parts. The result is a very well produced disc that is not without edges, yet is pleasantly accessible. Some keyboard sounds seem a bit out of date and act as a counterpoint to the otherwise rocky modern sound, which is also supplemented by electrical gimmicks in some songs. That makes everything together Nothingside a charming work for Prog Rock fans who don’t like it too cerebral and like to listen to a strong rock corset.

Conclusion

The Nordic origin of Pennies By The Pound deceives. Nothingside has alternative rock traits with Brit Pop and Prog Rock influences. Nothing for Prog Die Hard, but friends of cultivated genre mixtures are welcome to listen. 8 / 10



Line Up

Johannes Susitaival – vocals, rhythm guitar, drums, keyboards

Vesa Ranta – Lead guitar

Alexander Meaney – Rhythmusgitarre

Tomi Laaksonen – Bass

Rauli Eskolin – additional keyboards

Tracklist

01. Liminal Ennui

02. Thus Spoke The Master

03. Memories Of A Glorious Future

04. I Saw Her Dancing

05. Whispers Beneath The Willow Tree

06. The End Times

07. Burning Wish

08. One Bitter Kiss

09. Concrete And Condescension

10. Nothingside

