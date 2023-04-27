Home » People from 36 to 64 years old can sign up this Thursday for Procrear II
People from 36 to 64 years old can sign up this Thursday for Procrear II

People from 36 to 64 years old can sign up this Thursday for Procrear II

The Ministry of Housing and Urbanism started online registration for houses of the Procrear II programa mortgage loan option that facilitates the purchase of new properties in Urban Developments located in different locations in Argentina. This program is available for people between the ages of 18 and 35 and those between the ages of 36 and 64.

The program Procrear II represents a viable and affordable option for those looking for a housing solution.

Procrear II: requirements to register this Thursday

– Not having benefited from housing plans in the last ten years.

– Not having, both the owner and the co-owner, real estate registered in their name.

– Be Argentines or foreigners with permanent residence in the country.

– Have at least one year of registered work experience, and demonstrate net monthly income of the family group of between 1 and 10 Minimum Vital and Mobile Salaries (SMVyM).

Registration to Procrear II for people from 36 to 64 years old

This registration is intended for people who are 36 years of age or older. The line of Urban Developments, which includes more than 70 sites built throughout the country, seeks to provide access to mortgage credit for the purchase of a home.

Financing of Procrear II

These loans, at a fixed rate and with maximum terms of up to 30 yearsincorporate the Casa Propia coefficient as a credit updating formula.

To sign up, you must verify which Urban Developments are open in:

www.argentina.gob.ar/habitat/procrear/desarrollosurbanisticos

