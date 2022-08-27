[Keeping the righteousness for history, honoring the virtues and virtues of the world, and keeping a clear name for oneself. The people need such writers and artists 13]

Guangming Daily reporter Liu Jiangwei

Ding Yinnan is a Tiger, and this year is his seventh natal year. Although the sixtieth year has passed, the tiger’s attitude has not diminished, and the aura is still there. When talking and chatting, his eyes are still like torches, and his voice is like a bell.

Where there are movies, Ding Yinnan often haunts them, rushing, and non-stop. When acquaintances and friends saw it, they were greatly surprised. They all said that time was ruthless and walking in a hurry. Ding Yinnan smiled innocently and said lightly, “Artists are always young.”

Ding Yinnan’s recent photos Photo courtesy of the interviewee

This “evergreen tree” in film history and an “old urchin” in life still treats films like a student. Every night, he would watch a movie, both at home and abroad, claiming to be always learning and always new, “the brain can’t be out of date”.

When he saw something good, he danced with joy and joy as if he were celebrating the New Year; when he saw something that was not satisfactory, he frowned and sighed to himself, “How can a movie be made like this?!”

Ding Yinnan has directed many character films, all of which are classics in contemporary film history. Looking back, he thinks the reason is very simple: “Six words: valuable, keep it.”

Valuable, that is, movies should be entertaining, useful to the country, and beneficial to the people. In his films, all big countries, big histories, big events, and big figures are recorded. “Films should be viewed as history, and you can’t just look at them. It’s like a flash in the pan.”

To be able to keep it, it means having good themes and good artistic expression. “Whether foreign films or Chinese films, they can be shown philosophically and thought-provoking, and they are all full of individual characteristics.” If you have a tiger in your heart, you need to sniff the roses.

In terms of creation, Ding Yinnan never rampages, uses brute force, but studies in various ways, concentrates on exploration, summarizes and refines, and uses it for me.

Since the 20th century, character films have been popular with dramatic structures, good at plotting, and immersed in storytelling. Ding Yinnan believes that movies are about stories and people, but more important are emotions and information. Inspired by his film predecessor, Zhong Yangdi, he advocates the “divorce” of film and drama, and strengthens the thinking of sound and painting.

In 1984, at the beginning of the filming assignment of “Sun Yat-sen”, Ding Yinnan clearly stated that “no biography, no perfection”, but based on psychological clues, he composed a historical sad song that shocked the soul. “Like jigsaw puzzles, the most psychologically glorious fragments are grouped together in a contagious manner according to the development and ups and downs of emotions, and arouse the audience’s empathy.”

In the movie, Sun Yat-sen faced the grief of the broken mountains and rivers, formed the Alliance to restore the fighting spirit of China, repeated uprisings and repeated failures, resigned from the president in order to avoid fighting, the anger after the revolutionary achievements were stolen, and thousands of students for him. The sadness and helplessness at the time of farewell, like waves rising in layers, hit the audience.

The birth of “Sun Yat-sen” shocked the Chinese people. The film critic Zhou Xiangwen wrote excitedly after seeing it: “Ding Yinnan’s momentum, boldness and strength shown in “Sun Yat-sen” made me have an inappropriate but involuntary association, in the take-off of Chinese films, he would have no idea. Continue to act as the backbone vaguely, and it’s the hard kind!”

The film has won numerous awards, including the National Outstanding Feature Film Award, the 10th Popular Hundred Flowers Award for Best Film, and the 7th Chinese Film “Golden Rooster Award” for Best Feature Film, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Art, Best Music, Best Editing, Best Costume, Best Prop 9 awards, which still hold the record.

Subsequently, Ding Yinnan made films such as Zhou Enlai, Deng Xiaoping, Lu Xun, and Qi Gong, which greatly promoted the development of Chinese poetic films and established his position among the fourth generation of Chinese directors. In 2005, he was awarded the honorary title of “National Film Artist with Outstanding Contributions”. Li Daoxin, a distinguished professor of Peking University Changjiang Scholars, commented that Ding Yinnan changed the biography of great men on the Chinese screen through a film expression based on inner experience and emotional accumulation.

Ding Yinnan in the filming has the passion and energy of a tiger, as well as the honesty and perseverance of a tiger. In his film works, not only storytelling, but also life weaving, the latter is even more critical, “like through a window, attracting the audience to see the life flowing outside the window”. Pursuing the quality of life has become his creative criterion, which is consistent and unshakable.

When preparing for the filming of “Zhou Enlai”, he lived directly in the backstage of the auditorium of the Central Literature Research Office, with a plank as a bed and a dressing table as a desk. In his view, the personal experience of the artist cannot imagine the life and character of the great man. It must be wrong, and it must rely on a large number of documents and real memories.

In order to pursue the quality of life, the film is all shot on site. Zhongnanhai, the Great Hall of the People, Diaoyutai State Guest House, PLA No. 305 Hospital, Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery Auditorium, Changsha Rongyuan No. 9… Even the Zhongshan suit worn by the starring Wang Tiecheng is also the prime minister’s death. passed through. Coincidentally, there was also a handkerchief used by the Prime Minister in his pocket. In the scene of the Xingtai earthquake, Wang Tiecheng used it to wipe the tears of children in the disaster area.

When filming the scene of He Long’s memorial service, Ding Yinnan even used He Long’s real ashes, and many of the extras were also He Long’s old subordinates. At that time, when the urn arrived at the mourning hall, Ding Yinnan shouted, “Mr. He is here!” The scene was awe-inspiring, and the atmosphere suddenly became heavy. With tears in his eyes, Wang Tiecheng bowed seven times. This scene touched countless audiences and became a classic moment in film history.

In the movie “Deng Xiaoping”, there is a scene on the 35th anniversary of the founding of New China, where lanterns need to be hung on the Tiananmen Gate. However, Tiananmen is only hung on major festivals. The crew tried their best to apply and coordinated back and forth more than a dozen times before they succeeded. There is also the special train that Deng Xiaoping sat on during his lifetime. Ding Yinnan exhausted his words, and the leader finally agreed, but only allowed to use it for one day and one night. He immediately adjusted the shooting plan, rushing to work overnight, from 7:00 a.m. on the first day to 5:00 a.m. the next day, and finally completed all the shots on the special train.

“Life itself is very charming. If it can be reproduced on the screen exactly, it will highlight the charm of life itself. Many movies now focus on grand scenes, dazzling special effects, and beautiful shapes. The actors also wear heavy makeup and layers of filters. Some are even cut out to take pictures, but I don’t know that the charm of life itself has been lost.” He sighed, “You should be in awe of life!”

Dedication to works and devotion to art are the common impressions of colleagues and friends on Ding Yinnan. Wang Tiecheng was involved in a car accident while filming “Zhou Enlai” and broke six ribs on the spot. Ding Yinnan panicked and rushed to the hospital overnight. Seeing Wang Tiecheng groaning under the quilt, he hurriedly stepped forward to lift the quilt. Seeing that his face was not broken, he blurted out: “It’s okay, it’s okay, I can still shoot!” Wang Tiecheng was helpless: ” You just think about your film, regardless of my life or death.”

Recalling this past incident, Wang Tiecheng quipped: “Ding Yinnan is such a person who treats the film more than his own life.”

When Jiang Ping served as the former deputy director of the Film Bureau of the State Administration of Radio, Film and Television, he was repeatedly “harassed” by Ding Yinnan. In order to prepare for the filming of “Lu Xun”, Ding Yinnan often went to the film bureau, for nothing but to improve the script, discuss repeatedly, and solve various problems. Every time he came, he and his assistant would call and ask Jiang Ping to inform the reception room and let him fill in the guest form to enter.

“He’s busy and I’m also busy. Sometimes I go out on business, and Ding Yinnan can wait outside the gate for a long time.” Later, Jiang Ping discussed with the Security Department of the General Administration and made an exception for him to get a half-yearly change of the entrance pass. From then on, Ding Yinnan was no longer a guest, but a “staff member” of the film bureau. Often the leader in charge of creation had not arrived yet, and he was already waiting in front of the office.

Looking back on more than 40 years of film career, Ding Yinnan feels very lucky: “It is a very happy thing to describe my life with film career achievements.” What makes him even more fortunate is that his son Ding Zhen is also making movies. His artistic life has been passed on to the next generation.

At home, the father and son often talk about creation, and sometimes they fight red-faced, but in the end he will compromise: “Young people have new ideas, we must respect them.” Now, his greatest wish is for his son to have a few proud works. When you wait until your next birth year, your life will be more complete. “Huhu is alive!” Ding Yinnan laughed.

Ding Yinnan once made a movie called “The Filmmaker”. The film tells about the struggle, pain, confusion and choice of the filmmaker. He wrote a few words in the director’s elaboration, depicting the image of the filmmaker in his heart, which is also his true confession to the film——

Struggling in the rough and muddy, marching in the storm, persevering in suspicion and abuse, seeking art treasures in the security of poverty. The heart of a filmmaker is like a big child, as pure as crystal. Only with such a heart can there be beautiful imaginations and beautiful films.

【Short comment】

Ignite artistic creation with sincere ideals

author:Wang Yuxin

Tigers are born with power and bravely climb the peak. Ding Yinnan has the strength and tenacity of a tiger, and depicts the life of the great man with frame by frame screen images, and has made countless film history classics.

How are classics made? The grasp of the details of life shapes the texture, the realization of the great man’s psychology conveys the true feelings, and the sculpting of sound, picture, light and shadow highlights the poetry – behind the pursuit of excellence is the unswerving pursuit of the realm of film art.

Integrate sincere ideals into the spirit of the times, and inject life and soul into literary and artistic creations. Literary and artistic works impress people not only because of their exquisite aesthetics and art, but also because of the ideological value and spiritual energy they convey. Artists have integrated artistic ideals with profound family and country feelings and humanistic concepts, and transformed them into affectionate narratives in their works, which have resulted in profound, robust and powerful works. Just like watching the biographies of great people, we can gain value guidance in the exploration of history: eyes full of worries about the family and country, the posture of rushing to the righteousness of the nation, the righteousness between the world…with noble character to set up a moral benchmark, let the majority In addition to being shocked, resonated and moved, the people cheered up their will to struggle and carried forward the beauty of struggle. Through the fine works of literature and art, artists and artists integrate artistic ideals, thoughts and emotions with the people, so that artistic creations have the appeal of upward and kindness.

Inheriting the stream of generations, it will change today. The majority of literary and art workers should follow in the footsteps of old writers and artists, measure artistic life with high-quality literary and artistic works, and sing for the times.

Scan the code to watch Ding Yinnan’s director’s life

“Guangming Daily” (August 28, 2022 Edition 01)

[

责编：徐皓 ]