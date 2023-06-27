“PEOPLE WERE HUNGRY FOR LIVE EXPERIENCES AFTER THE PANDEMIC.” – ELENA GABBRIELLI and CAROLINE MAYRHOFER (AIRBORNE EXTENDED) in the mica interview – mica

The ensemble AIRBORNE EXTENDED was founded ten years ago, to interpret an existing repertoire – especially that of the Italian ensemble Alter Ego from 1992. TINA now explores the sound possibilities of the “double duo” line-up: harp, harpsichord, flute and recorder ŽERDIN, SONJA LEIPOLD, ELENA GABBRIELLI and CAROLINE MAYRHOFER with constantly new compositions, especially by female composers. The circle seems to have come full circle as now a composer who composed for Alter Ego at the time will also write a work for AIRBORNE EXTENDED. Michael Franz Woels spoke with ELENA GABBRIELLI and CAROLINE MAYRHOFER about the difference between current and contemporary, post-pandemic issues and programmatic considerations.

I would like to start with the question: “What is contemporary?” I discovered the question on your Instagram account, Elena Gabbrielli…

Elena Gabbrielli: That’s an open question. We deal with contemporary music – I prefer the term current music. Because current music is not always contemporary and contemporary music can also be outdated. As a musician, I try to live this aporia. And “What is contemporary?” is also a warning questioning, so as not to simply adopt everything that is currently coming out of society without thinking. As musicians we have to be awake, also with the pieces and content that we present.

Caroline Mayrhofer: There is also a categorization, not only in Vienna. To put it bluntly: Classically oriented scenes often mix little with the more adventurous audience, who are more inclined towards electronic music.

Elena Gabbrielli: There is a big market for classical music, or for baroque music, for example. And contemporary music is also entering the market…

Caroline Mayrhofer: In a concert program we also often try to accommodate different styles of music. At the last concert program PRIMS#10 “Anamorphosis” Andrew Maxbauer, a composer from the USA, presented a piece with field recordings. I played a silent dog whistle and we had a room environment with open windows. We played very little and quietly, and the field recordings were also played quietly. However, the other pieces of the evening were “more conventional” and based on sheet music.

“…BRINGING US SUDDENLY IN FRONT OF THE MIRROR OF WHAT WE REALLY HEAR WHEN WE LISTEN.”

Elena Gabbrielli: I think Andrew Maxbauer tried to appropriate a certain kind of American musical culture in a contemporary classical environment – ​​I’m thinking of John Cage, Morton Feldman or Alvin Lucier. He tries to bring us suddenly in front of the mirror of what we really hear when we listen. It was an experiment in Reactor and at our last concert the audience reacted surprisingly well. We would also like to thank the two curators Anna Resch and Sebastian Jobst of the Reactor Thank you for allowing us these experiments with complete carte blanche.

Caroline Mayrhofer: Or at one of our last pieces there were twelve fans on stage. This also resulted in a very special sound aesthetic, a notated piece by Salvatore Sciarrino, for example, naturally has a completely different effect. I like this mix.

airborne extended: Caroline Mayrhofer, Tina Žerdin, Elena Gabbrielli and Sonja Leipold (c) Ivan Kitanovic

airborne extended has existed for ten years now, albeit with a slightly different cast. You also survived a pandemic together. How do you feel about the post-pandemic time as musicians now?

Caroline Mayrhofer: People have been hungry for live listening experiences after the pandemic. Before the pandemic, we traveled a lot thanks to NASOM.

Elena Gabbrielli: Often you also play in front of a very specialized audience, mainly consisting of musicians and composers. But I’m also very happy when simply curious people who haven’t known our music tell us quite freely afterwards that it was a bit unusual, but that they go home with new thoughts. We musicians were hungry again for a podium, for these live experiences.

Caroline Mayrhofer: And when we travel through NASOM, we are always looking for young composers in the respective countries. At the concert series in Vienna we can then present many of these pieces by foreign composers. Well-established composers are often booked out for years with large projects, such as operas or orchestral works. And due to our rather special instruments, it takes a joint process to develop pieces. Because, for example, the extended playing technique from our harpsichordist Sonja [Leipold, Anm.] otherwise only has a Dutch harpsichord player on it. She has developed special practices and is looking for ways to realize them. And that also applies to Tina Žerdin.

Elena Gabbrielli: This coaching with the composers is very important to us. That too Crossroads Festival in Salzburg was a nice experience. Four composers were selected and worked with us for months. It is special, but also somewhat anti-economic, when we pay composers, for example, to travel to Vienna and work intensively with each of us. But we want to take this time.

“DUE TO THE SPECIAL TECHNIQUES, NOT ALL LOAN INSTRUMENTS ARE PLAYABLE.”

The name of your ensemble airborne extended can also be interpreted to mean that each of you plays the instrument “extended”, i.e. very experimentally and/or prepared. And what is it actually like to travel with such large and rare instruments as the harp or the harpsichord?

Caroline Mayrhofer: Yes, we have had many funny experiences. Tina likes to drive and take her instrument with her. But as soon as we have to fly, Sonja and Tina fall back on local harpsichord and harp networks. And that’s how we found a harp in Tunisia. Or in Turkey, a harpsichord – without feet – from someone’s living room. Due to the special techniques, not all rental instruments can be played. And we also adjust our programs accordingly. There are many parameters to consider when we travel.

We have already briefly touched on the subject of concert formats, such as the PRISM concert series Reactor. Do you have any other ideas regarding different concert formats?

Caroline Mayrhofer: I studied in Holland and there is a directing concept for concerts. Usually little energy is used for this. It’s not always necessary, but it’s still good to think about. Originally we tried to organize concerts in different districts in unusual places. In Salmgasse, for example, there is a rather unknown subterranean hall, we also have one in the basement of the Galerie Stock played. Of course, the moisture was difficult for the instruments and maneuvering the stringed instruments down. The different and unknown places then seem to be a hurdle for generating viewers. We still have a few places that we find exciting – but at the price that fewer people will come. The Reactor is already known for performances of new music.

Thank you very much for the conversation.

Michael Franz Woels

Term:

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 7:00 p.m

György-Ligeti Saal, Mumuth, Graz

impulse festival 2023

Works by Hannes Kerschbaumer, Manuela Kerer, Ole Hübner, Manuel Zwerger, Alexander Kaiser and Bernhard Lang

Win tickets: We are giving away 3×1 free tickets for the concert by airborne extended on July 24, 2023. If you are interested, please send an email to office@musicaustria.at by July 21, 2023 – subject: “airborne extended”. Further information and the competition conditions can be found under Offers & Raffles.

