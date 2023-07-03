Pepison: A Real-Life Love Story Unfolds as ‘House of Famous’ Winner and Mexican Actor Romance Goes Public

Title: “Pepison: Love Blossoms for LCDLF Winner Madison Anderson Berríos and Actor Pepe Gámez”

Fans of the reality show “La Casa de los Famosos” (LCDLF) are in for a real-life novel as the winner of the third season, Madison Anderson Berríos, and Mexican actor Pepe Gámez were recently spotted taking a romantic stroll and holding hands on the Malecón in Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico. A viral video on social media captured the couple in an affectionate embrace, confirming their relationship.

In the video, Anderson Berríos, who was the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2019, is seen wearing a pink bathing suit, denim shorts, and a long-sleeved white shirt. Gámez, on the other hand, donned a black shirt, denim jeans, and a cap.

Rumors of their romance began earlier in June when both Anderson Berríos and Gámez shared Instagram stories from New York City. However, it was a viral video that showcased a kiss between the couple, proving their relationship to their curious followers.

During a visit to Orlando’s Rumba 100.3 radio station, Anderson Berríos and Gámez talked about their bond, which they developed while inside the LCDLF house. Anderson Berríos mentioned how their friendship had transitioned into something special outside the reality show, with opportunities for future projects and collaborations.

Gámez expressed their willingness to use their newfound popularity and fanbase for philanthropic ventures, emphasizing their desire to help vulnerable groups, such as children with cancer and the elderly.

The couple’s chemistry and the popularity of their relationship, known as “Pepison,” have taken social media by storm. Fans have even called upon Telemundo to create a soap opera featuring Anderson Berríos and Gámez as the protagonists.

Additionally, Pepe Gámez revealed that he has received an offer to perform in a play in Puerto Rico for “6 weekends,” although it is still uncertain if and when this opportunity will come to fruition.

With their blossoming love story and promising careers, “Pepison” continues to captivate fans’ attention, inviting them to follow this real-life novel and see what the future holds for Anderson Berríos and Gámez.

