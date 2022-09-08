Home Entertainment Peppa Pig: First same-sex couple in children’s TV animation – BBC News
Peppa Pig: First same-sex couple in children’s TV animation – BBC News

This is the first time a same-sex couple has appeared in Peppa Pig in 18 years since it aired in 2004.

Popular with pre-school audiences in the UK, US, Australia and Latin America, children’s TV cartoon Peppa Pig is arguably one of the most recognizable and popular cartoon animals in the world.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that the cartoon’s decision to introduce same-sex couples for the first time caused a stir.

In an episode titled Family, which premiered on Channel 5 in the UK on Tuesday, Peppa Pig introduced the mother of Penny Polar Bear.

Penny the polar bear draws her family and tells Page that she has two mothers. “I live with my mum and another mum. One mum is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti,” Penny explained as she painted a portrait of her family.

