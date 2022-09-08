Sam Hancock

image caption, This is the first time a same-sex couple has appeared in Peppa Pig in 18 years since it aired in 2004.

Popular with pre-school audiences in the UK, US, Australia and Latin America, children’s TV cartoon Peppa Pig is arguably one of the most recognizable and popular cartoon animals in the world.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that the cartoon’s decision to introduce same-sex couples for the first time caused a stir.

In an episode titled Family, which premiered on Channel 5 in the UK on Tuesday, Peppa Pig introduced the mother of Penny Polar Bear.

Penny the polar bear draws her family and tells Page that she has two mothers. “I live with my mum and another mum. One mum is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti,” Penny explained as she painted a portrait of her family.

The cartoon Peppa Pig, created and produced by British animators Mark Baker and Neville Astley, is the first in its 18-year history since it first aired in 2004 Same-sex couples appear.

“Children who watch Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age,” the petition’s creators wrote, “Excluding same-sex families tells them that only families with a single parent or two parents of different genders are normal. “

Robbie de Santos, communications and external affairs director for LGBT rights charity Stonewall, described seeing same-sex families in the fictional town of Page as “fantastic”. LGBT is the English acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender.

He told the BBC: “Many of the people who watch the show will have two mums or two dads themselves, which means a lot to parents and children whose experiences are reflected in such an iconic children’s show.”

Peppa Pig is by no means the first children’s show to feature same-sex couples. Arthur, an American cartoon aimed at children between the ages of 4 and 8, won praise after it featured a gay wedding in its 22nd season in 2019.

At the time, PBS Children’s Maria Vera Whelan said in a statement that PBS believes “it is important to have a diverse range of adults in children’s lives.” PBS Children’s ended the “Arthur” cartoon earlier this year.

Other popular cartoons that touch on LGBT relationships include Adventure Time and Steven Universe. Both cartoons are from the United States, but are aimed at audiences 10 and older.

After the latest episode of "Peppa Pig" aired, social media Twitter (Twitter) was full of debate about the introduction of the polar bear Penny's family. "Lesbians in Peppa Pig… Can't a children's show be just for kids?" wrote one man, who also accused the animation of being "perfunctory".