“PepsiCo Campus’ Strongest Voice & Netease Cloud Music’s “Love the Full Music Festival” Rocks Yuncun”

Qingdao, China – July 31, 2023: The highly anticipated “Love the Full Music Festival,” organized by PepsiCo Campus’ Strongest Voice and Netease Cloud Music, has taken the music industry by storm. The festival, which marks the 10th anniversary of both Pepsi’s Strongest Voice on Campus and NetEase Cloud Music, kicked off with a bang with high-energy performances and an electrifying atmosphere.

On the same day, the final stage of the Pepsi Campus’ Strongest Voice competition was held in the home port of a cruise ship. This stage determined the champion, runner-up, and third-place winners of the prestigious singing competition. Afterwards, the Love Full Open Music Festival officially commenced, treating music enthusiasts to an unforgettable night of performances by powerhouse artists such as Bridge (DMG), Click#15, TangoZ Zhong Qi, Wu Mochou MOMO, and Zhou Bichang (BibiZhou).

The Love Full Music Festival is an initiative to connect Pepsi’s Strongest Voice on Campus with NetEase Cloud Music’s dedication to fostering a love for music in the new decade. By bringing together talented musicians and discovering the power of excellent music, the festival aims to empower the growth of campus musicians in all aspects. This year’s Campus Strongest Voice National Finals enjoyed extra support from NetEase Cloud Music, with four professional resources providing invaluable guidance to the budding talents.

Prior to the competition, the top 25 contestants from various regions nationwide participated in a 5-day advanced training program offered by Netease Cloud Music. Feedback from the judges revealed that the students had made remarkable progress in live singing and performance skills throughout the training. Their hard work and dedication were evident during the final competition.

The winners of the Pepsi Campus’ Strongest Voice competition were crowned at the National Finals. Liu Shoujun from Zhejiang Division claimed the coveted champion title, while Yu Zihan from Jiangxi Division secured the runner-up spot. Zhou Yu from Heilongjiang Division clinched the third runner-up position. Yao Zheng, the head of Netease Cloud Music Xiyu Studio, expressed his intention to collaborate with exceptional performers and provide them with opportunities to record their own singles.

For the past ten years, Pepsi’s Campus Strongest Voice has solidified its status as one of China‘s most influential campus music competitions. Attracting participants from over 1,000 colleges and universities across the nation, the competition has become the gateway to millions of college students’ music dreams. Pepsi has played a significant role in supporting and encouraging young musicians, nurturing them into the next generation of music influencers.

After the Pepsi Campus Strongest Voice National Finals, the audience was treated to captivating performances by guest artists. Leading musicians including Bridge (DMG), Click#15, TangoZ Zhong Qi, Wu Mochou MOMO, and Zhou Bichang (BibiZhou) wowed the crowd with their signature hits. Additionally, Judge Che Che shared inspiring words of encouragement for young dreamers and provided feedback on the talent displayed during the competition.

The Love Full Music Festival not only offered a delightful music experience, but it also featured interactive activities and check-in opportunities for festival-goers. With a retro and creative atmosphere, a food market, and various offline attractions, the festival aimed to provide a holistic and memorable experience for attendees. The event took place at the Qingdao Cruise Home Port TEU Container Tribe, known for its picturesque ambiance and popularity among local internet celebrities.

For PepsiCo, music serves as a powerful medium to connect with the younger generation. Through initiatives such as the Campus Music Project, launched in 2013, PepsiCo encourages young people to express themselves and break through their limits. The Love Full Music Festival exemplifies Pepsi’s commitment to promoting love and openness while igniting the passion and creativity of young individuals.

NetEase Cloud Music, China‘s leading online music platform, has been instrumental in shaping the country’s music culture. With over 189 million monthly active users, predominantly from the younger generation, the platform has fostered a highly engaged community. The collaboration between PepsiCo Campus’ Strongest Voice and NetEase Cloud Music further strengthens the development of original music in China.

NetEase Cloud Music has also expanded its presence in offline performances in recent years. The Love Full Music Festival signifies the platform’s commitment to providing exciting and immersive experiences for music fans. As the festival concluded, NetEase Cloud Music pledged to continue delivering exhilarating live performances in the future.

The successful collaboration between PepsiCo Campus’ Strongest Voice and NetEase Cloud Music has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on China‘s music scene. With a shared dedication to nurturing young talent and promoting exceptional music, the love for music continues to resonate through the endeavors of both PepsiCo and NetEase Cloud Music.

