Pepsi’s Sugar-Free Event in Shanghai: A Refreshing and Immersive Experience

Pepsi Launches Exciting Sugar-Free Event in Shanghai

Shanghai, China – Pepsi, the renowned beverage brand, successfully held its highly anticipated sugar-free offline event, “Sugar-free, Refreshing, Born from Ice,” in Shanghai on August 12. The event showcased the exhilarating sensation of Pepsi’s sugar-free beverages while exploring the concept of the sugar-free universe with consumers.

Leading the opening ceremony was PepsiCo brand ambassador, Zhang Linghe, who delved into the sugar-free universe alongside eager consumers. The event, filled with strong bubbles bursting out upon drinking, provided an infinite sense of refreshment that swept through the magic city.

The sugar-free themed cool space at the event released the energy of sugar-free in an ice-breaking manner. With visual effects, interactive experiences, and a diverse product portfolio, Pepsi boldly integrated the concept of metaverse, blurring the line between reality and virtuality, and creating an immersive and cool experience that stimulated all five senses.

Consumers entering the space were able to freely travel in the “future world” on the PepsiCo space vehicle while freezing their own refreshing moments using the “bullet time” device. Through continuous and engaging interaction, PepsiCo’s sugar-free products and ice-breaking challenges were seamlessly linked together. Each advancement provided a superimposed refreshing sensation, allowing consumers to explore the sugar-free world in a comprehensive way.

As one of Pepsi-Cola Sugar Free’s blockbuster new products launched this year, the first Pepsi Sugar-Free Raw Coke in China took center stage at the event. The “Sweet Space Station,” inspired by the outer packaging of the product, provided a refreshing and exciting drinking experience through digital pineapple cup challenges and the rise of countless strong bubbles.

PepsiCo Sugar-Free Raw Coke has successfully broken through traditional perceptions of carbonated beverages with its unique “raw” concept and “taste-killing” experience. By expanding its target group from Generation Z to mature consumers, Pepsi aims to broaden the scope of sugar-free drinking and pave the way for industry category development.

Responding to the increasingly personalized market demands, PepsiCo Sugar Free has consistently focused on consumer preferences. As early as 2017, the brand provided a variety of product combinations to cater to different appetites, such as classic original, raspberry, and lime flavors, which have become popular choices for a new generation of food enthusiasts. With the full launch of Pepsi Sugar-Free Raw Coke, more sugar-free lovers will have diverse carbonated options.

Looking ahead, Pepsi-Cola Sugar Free aims to continue “breaking the ice” and utilize this nationwide sugar-free relay as a communication breakthrough. Through ongoing innovation, Pepsi plans to redefine the refreshing experience and challenge the limits of sugar-free beverages, bringing consumers more imaginative and immersive carbonated enjoyment.

The theme flash mob event will be open to the public from 19:00 on the evening of August 12th to August 14th. Visitors can check-in and experience the excitement and thrill of the event similar to Zhang Linghe’s participation, making it a sugar-free carnival to remember this summer.

