The PER POZE 2023 series is inspired by the theme of FILL WITH EMPTY. The brand feels that when contemporary people face the impact and pressure brought by real life, in order to seek inner balance and self-awakening, they start from the virtual entertainment world such as games and movies. , the Internet and other platforms to obtain a way of life that makes you feel happy and pleasurable, with strong audio-visual pleasure and aesthetic pleasure, to meet the psychological needs of pursuing stimulation and enjoying “aesthetic tremors”.

PER POZE observed the psychological activities of social groups, and learned that in this era when the boundaries between reality and virtuality are blurring, violence in reality can exist in an aesthetic way, and violence can be preserved in virtuality; The interesting form of art is transformed into the exploration of clothing, and the animal patterns such as “scorpion” and “purple leopard” are used to form a strong visual language, and the contrast shows people’s yearning for a better life and the contrast of their inner world.

This season, through the changeable tailoring, the classic designs of the 2022 autumn and winter series are continued, such as the use of crossed lines, detachable bottoms, sports fabrics, etc., and the use of pioneering design techniques to innovate the hollow design of the waist and the contrasting color design etc.; and applied to Quentin Tarantino’s impact aesthetic concept in the 2023 spring and summer series. In the color system, the use of many high-saturation colors adds strong contrast and visual impact to the overall season.

The product categories are rich and colorful. The retro-inspired plaid suits, the textured tops and skirts with washed and distressed craftsmanship, and the neatly tailored suits all express the brand’s commitment to creating clothing that combines aesthetics and practicality; the brand is also Looking for the collision of different materials in the fabric, creating a sense of hierarchy, trying to achieve self-awakening under the pressure of reality in clothing.

PER POZE 2023 Spring/Summer series depicts the depression and pressure of contemporary people’s desire to escape from reality, transfer their emotions to the virtual world with increasingly blurred boundaries, and use the artistic interest of “violence aesthetics”. interpretation.