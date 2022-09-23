Home Entertainment PER POZE Officially Releases 2023 “FILL WITH EMPTY” Spring/Summer Collection
PER POZE Officially Releases 2023 “FILL WITH EMPTY” Spring/Summer Collection

PER POZE Officially Releases 2023 “FILL WITH EMPTY” Spring/Summer Collection

PER POZE, a designer brand from China, officially released its 2023 Spring/Summer collection, which was unveiled at the Alter Showroom during Shanghai Fashion Week. This series takes “FILL WITH EMPTY” as the inspiration theme, transforming the symbolic symbol “∞” into a pattern and presenting it on the single product, depicting the depression and pressure of contemporary people’s desire to escape from reality, and shifting emotions to boundaries Fuzzy virtual world, and in the form of artistic interest of “violent aesthetics”, it interprets the current emotions and real life.

In terms of clothing, this season continues the classic design of the 2022 autumn and winter series. Through the use of varied tailoring such as crossed lines, detachable bottoms, sports fabrics, etc., as well as the innovation of the hollow design of the waist, the contrasting color design, etc. Retro-inspired plaid suits, textured tops and skirts with washed and distressed craftsmanship, and neatly tailored suits are rich in items. In terms of color, the series also uses the impact aesthetic concept of Quentin Jerome Tarantino, adding strong contrast and visual impact through the use of many high-saturation colors.

