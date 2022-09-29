Home Entertainment Perceive the “Power of Design” Fabrique 2022 Fall/Winter Designer Collaboration Collection
Entertainment

Perceive the “Power of Design” Fabrique 2022 Fall/Winter Designer Collaboration Collection

by admin
Perceive the “Power of Design” Fabrique 2022 Fall/Winter Designer Collaboration Collection

Full of artistic tension, Roksanda is known for her works with great lines and exaggerated outlines. This collaboration with Fabrique is inspired by the high-definition silhouette design, with loose pleated bow embellishments and the use of quilted silk and eco-friendly leather to create a warm and comfortable atmosphere for the whole. Conceived through the paintings of Helen Frankenthaler, the knitwear, in unexpectedly rich colour combinations and cut with abstract flowers, interweaves graceful details with soft feminine silhouettes.

As the winner of the inaugural BoF China Prize, Caroline Hu brings her interpretation of “the ultimate romantic beauty” into her latest collaboration with Fabrique. The collection draws inspiration from classical floral oil paintings, reinterpreting the brushstrokes of oil paintings and embodying them on clothing through prints. Knitted items are added with handmade three-dimensional floral crochet elements to echo the romantic atmosphere, bringing sweetness and vitality to the dress.

“I think fashion is something that expresses yourself, it’s a reflection of your life.”

——Caroline Hu

Whether it is the remodeling of modern and gorgeous styles, the fusion of art and architecture, or the pursuit and depiction of primitive romanticism, designers’ attention to “her” and the pursuit of women’s unique expression of belonging to themselves are all It coincides with the brand concept of Fabrique. Fabrique will also continue to dig deep to explore more possibilities, and carefully describe the beauty of women that is not defined. With Fabrique, Live Unique!

You may also like

Golden Child Pumin face fracture requires surgery to...

Douban score 8.2 “Kunlun Shrine” scares you after...

Burberry unveils Spring/Summer 2023 collection

Twelve constellations daily fortune prediction September 30, 2022_Work_Suggestion_Things

People Footwear Pop-Up Store on CANAL STREET for...

alice + olivia 2023 spring and summer series...

Gianvito Rossi presents the Spring/Summer 2023 collection

VERA SERIASE Releases Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Charming, sparkling GEORG JENSEN GEORG JENSEN presents the...

Perceive the “Power of Design” Fabrique 2022 Fall/Winter...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy