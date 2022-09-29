September 2022 – Fabrique will join hands with a number of well-known domestic and foreign designers including Roksanda, Katiuscia Valente, Caroline Hu to bring a new 2022 autumn and winter designer cooperation series, perceive the “power of design”, and interpret thousands of expressions about beauty .

Katiuscia Valente is known for her flamboyant palace style and the strong visual impact of her works. Formerly the artistic director of Pierre Balmain, this collaboration with Fabrique is inspired by her love for details to highlight the unique charm of women. The main color of the series is black, supplemented by vanilla white, cappuccino brown and ice blue, and the retro and modern visual effect is highlighted by gold accessories and rich textured design of broken gold.

“For me, fashion is discovery, poetry, an emotion that is renewed from season to season, a study of materials, a synthesis of trends.”

——Katiuscia Valente

Full of artistic tension, Roksanda is known for her works with great lines and exaggerated outlines. This collaboration with Fabrique is inspired by the high-definition silhouette design, with loose pleated bow embellishments and the use of quilted silk and eco-friendly leather to create a warm and comfortable atmosphere for the whole. Conceived through the paintings of Helen Frankenthaler, the knitwear, in unexpectedly rich colour combinations and cut with abstract flowers, interweaves graceful details with soft feminine silhouettes.

As the winner of the inaugural BoF China Prize, Caroline Hu brings her interpretation of “the ultimate romantic beauty” into her latest collaboration with Fabrique. The collection draws inspiration from classical floral oil paintings, reinterpreting the brushstrokes of oil paintings and embodying them on clothing through prints. Knitted items are added with handmade three-dimensional floral crochet elements to echo the romantic atmosphere, bringing sweetness and vitality to the dress.

“I think fashion is something that expresses yourself, it’s a reflection of your life.”

——Caroline Hu

Whether it is the remodeling of modern and gorgeous styles, the fusion of art and architecture, or the pursuit and depiction of primitive romanticism, designers’ attention to “her” and the pursuit of women’s unique expression of belonging to themselves are all It coincides with the brand concept of Fabrique. Fabrique will also continue to dig deep to explore more possibilities, and carefully describe the beauty of women that is not defined. With Fabrique, Live Unique!