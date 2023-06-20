Pérez Tapia, his first title in the National Basketball League and the dream of an elite team from Neuquén

Agustín Pérez Tapia knows very well that history of the step by step. He played for Federal, jumped to the Argentine League, reached the National League and in his third season he shouted champion. He was a key player in Quimsa and is still celebrating in Santiago del Estero. Neuquino to the core, he enjoys the moment to the full, he dreams of the national team and an experience abroad, but he also cries out for the presence of a provincial team in the national basketball elite.

“It was a different season, in a team that always prepares to fight up front. They are long squads, there are always ten players who are in a position to contribute and I had to adapt to a different role. When each one got used to their task, the team established itself and the title came,” said the 24-year-old perimeter.

The escort with his first trophy in the elite. (LNB)

For Agustín one of the “keys was in the preseason, there we realized that we were in a position to fight up front. We did some work with the club’s psychologist, who asked us one final question and we all said the same thing: win the title”.

Emerged from the Pérfora training camps and Argentine champion with Neuquén in 2017, Pérez Tapia grew without pause. “My career is step by step, I started from the bottom in the Federal, then the TNA and the chance of Argentino de Junín arrived. I feel better every year. When you jump to the League you change many things, even the physical. I had to adapt permanently, but it requires work, it’s not that things happen on their own, ”he said.

Put in the noise and with an even performance, the chance to wear the national team’s shirt is always latent: “Of course, it is a dream for everyone, as it was to play in the league. You have to live in the present, take advantage of every moment and hopefully it will happen”.

With Anderson, MVP of the final.

One more year of contract in the champion

For now, the near objective is to remain in the champion: “I have a contract for one more year, the idea is to stay. Since I arrived, they made me feel at home, the people from the club and from Santiago are very friendly. Neuquén is far away, you come to the other end of the country and sometimes it becomes difficult, but we had a good time”.

That plural has to do with the indispensable company of Constanza, who was by his side in Junín, Capital Federal (he played in San Lorenzo) and now in Santiago del Estero. Also, of course, the presence of her pets Greta and Mustache are key.

In this wave of permanent moves, Agustín does not rule out a chance abroad: “It would be good to play abroad and even more so now that there are many interesting leagues. It is a possibility, not only for basketball, but also to live the experience of getting to know other places”.

“I am pending all the results of the Federal”

In July he will surely visit Neuquén, but the contact is permanent. He is aware of what is happening in the area and even more so when the Molten is in the air. “Yes Yes. Every time I’m at home I watch basketball pass and I try to follow all the teams there. Not only Pérfora, Centro Español or Biguá, which were the clubs I played for. I am very aware of the results and I talk a lot with Boti (Santángelo), my uncle, about all the games, ”he said.

Analytical added that “Federal is a very complicated tournament, there are many teams and anything can happen. Being so even, the issue of the chips is key. The tournament is very nice, that’s why when they give me the times I try to play it, as I did last year in Biguá. I like to come back. This year was impossible, but the idea of ​​playing in the place where I grew up is always there. And here in Santiago or wherever I happen to be, I like to remind you that I am from Neuquén”.

That feeling becomes another dream, which is to see a team from the province in the National League. “You don’t know how excited I am, it’s a beautiful city, with a stadium like Ruca Che. La Liga is a great tournament, with teams known worldwide such as Boca, San Lorenzo and now Quimsa. The people of Neuquén like basketball very much, it would be beautiful,” he closed.





