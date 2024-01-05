“Perfect Days”, the poetry of small things according to Wim Wenders

Listen to the audio version of the article

Week of great news in Italian cinemas: after the presentation at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, “Perfect Days”, the new feature film by Wim Wenders starring Koji Yakusho, arrives in our cinemas.

The Japanese actor plays Hirayama, a humble man who works as a cleaner in public toilets in Tokyo. In addition to his work routine, Hirayama manages to cultivate his passions every day: from music to literature, through the observation of nature. Through her photographs, her reading and listening to him, her story and his past are revealed.

Always a great lover of Japanese cinema, Wim Wenders had created a real homage in this sense in 1985 with “Tokyo-Ga”, a documentary dedicated to the extraordinary Japanese director Yasujiro Ozu, author of masterpieces such as “Late Spring” of 1949 and Journey to Tokyo” from 1953. The spirit of Ozu can also be felt very much in this film, through Wenders’ style which recalls those choices of shots and that minimalist style typical of the Japanese author. Thanks to an enviable narrative and directorial delicacy, the German director touches very deep chords in a simple and spontaneous way, without ever having to refer to rhetoric or possible convenient choices in order to excite.

“Perfect Days” and the other films of the week

An extraordinary actor

Wenders’ message with this film is very clear: finding the beauty and poetry of life in the little things and small daily gestures, also and above all thanks to the help of art. In recent years, the German director has distinguished himself above all as documentary maker, while his last fiction works – from “Back to Life” to “Submergence” – were unfortunately totally forgettable. With “Perfect Days”, Wenders has instead rediscovered the touch of the best times, or almost: despite some redundancy, the film grows with distance and reaches its peak with a remarkable final sequence.

Chosen by Japan as its representative at this year’s Oscars, it is a small film only in appearance. Among his merits, it is worth mentioning the extraordinary performance of Yakusho, deservedly awarded at Cannes with the award for best male performance.

The boy and the heron

We remain in Japan for the release of one of the most anticipated films of recent years: “The Boy and the Heron” by Hayao Miyazaki. About ten years after the previous “The Wind Rises”, the great Japanese author is back to sign a film of great existential and philosophical force. The protagonist is a boy who loses his mother during the Second World War. He thus moves to a new house, where the encounter with a heron will transport him to an enchanted and disturbing world. Although at the basis there are philosophical inspirations present in the 1937 book “And how will you live?” by Genzaburo Yoshino, there really is everything Miyazaki in this testamentary work which brings into play all the obsessions of the director of “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away”: from environmentalist reflections to the theme of flight, passing through relationships between different generations, “The Boy and the Heron” is a summation of its author’s poetics. Moving and featuring visually splendid sequences, this new (master) animated work by Miyazaki is one of those films to remember, perfect for be seen several times and capable of giving rise to numerous interpretations.

