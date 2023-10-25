Perfect Moment Debuts Tmall Flagship Store and Unveils New Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection, Blending Performance and Style

Perfect Moment, a luxury ski wear brand that originated in the French ski resort town of Chamonix in 1984, is making waves with its latest announcement. The brand has opened its Tmall official flagship store, aiming to provide outdoor enthusiasts with a perfect blend of high performance and fashionable style that caters to their lifestyle.

With luxurious ski equipment, Perfect Moment allows outdoor enthusiasts to continue exploring their individual ideas and appreciate the diverse styles of winter skiing. The brand has also released its new autumn and winter 2023 series, seamlessly integrating natural exploration and urban life.

In this collection, Perfect Moment has intertwined outdoor inspiration with an avant-garde attitude, rejuvenating classic styles through diverse designs. The brand presents items that combine outdoor functionality with style, ensuring that outdoor enthusiasts can look their best while enjoying their favorite activities. The versatile ski jacket, available in various fabrics such as corduroy, glossy surfaces, eco-friendly leathers, and sustainable denim, is a perfect choice for skiing or vacation leisure. Stirrup lace details and metallic shiny leather are incorporated into the new slim-fit ski pants, creating a focal point for the wearer.

Perfect Moment also showcases vibrant colors in their new collection, capturing the essence of spontaneity. Elegant black, white, and camel houndstooth prints are paired with eye-catching “SKI” printed items, setting a new trend in ski fashion. The knitted collection, which includes base layers, tops, and suits, features a rainbow of colors to reflect the lively holiday atmosphere.

Jane Gottschalk, the creative director of Perfect Moment, shared her inspiration for the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection. She emphasized the contemporary versatility of the collection and the incorporation of eye-catching fashion elements. According to Gottschalk, skiwear is not restricted to annual ski vacations but can also be worn on the slopes or even casually in the city. She particularly highlighted the eco-friendly leather ski pants in the 2023 autumn and winter series as a perfect example.

Perfect Moment strives to combine sportsmanship and fashionable expression to meet the needs of diverse scenarios. The brand encourages ski enthusiasts to show their personal style during outdoor exploration in the snow season. From the snowy peaks to cozy wooden cabins, style and adventure go hand in hand. Perfect Moment’s Tmall official flagship store launched on October 20, providing customers with a new journey of exploration and unlocking the latest autumn and winter products. It’s time to embrace the snow days and embark on an exciting ski adventure with Perfect Moment.

