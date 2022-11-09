Performing “Romantic Classics”, City Symphony Orchestra “Changsha Summit” Symphony Concert

Star Online November 9th According to (Hunan Daily, New Hunan Client Reporter Xiong Yuanfan) last night, the 2022 City Symphony Orchestra “Changsha Summit” – “Romantic Classics” symphony concert was held in Changsha Concert Hall Xiangjiang Hall. The concert is headed by Changsha Symphony Orchestra head Wang Zhi as artistic director and chief planner, Changsha Symphony Orchestra music director Fan Tao as conductor, international pianist Chen Sa as piano soloist, and Changsha Symphony Orchestra as performer.

The concert kicked off with Mendelssohn’s “Fingal Cave Overture” composed by the composer while traveling in the Hebrides in the northwest of Scotland. The talent of praise is brought to its fullest. The composer himself once sighed: “Most of my music inspiration comes from pictures, ruins and natural scenery”. This symphonic sound painting even made the famous composer Wagner praise Mendelssohn as “a first-class landscape painter”. Under the baton of Mr. Fan Tao, and through the excellent performances by the musicians of the Changsha Symphony Orchestra, the scene of the Fingal Cave, where the cold wind is blowing, the thunderstorms are full, the sun is clear after the rain, and the sea and the sky return to tranquility, seems to come to mind. Then, Chopin’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in F minor” was performed. The piece was composed in 1829, when Chopin was only 19 years old when he composed this piece. He has a delicate personality, is a poet from heart to appearance, and is madly in love for the first time. Like a true romantic, he poured his first love dreams into works of art. The talented “Piano Goddess” Chen Sa shines brightly on the stage, and the keys are interlaced with elegance and ease. This Chopin’s “First Love Song” is vividly reflected by Chen Sa’s excellent interpretation with agility, delicacy and great personal charm. . The audience was immersed in the majestic and vibrant 19th-century Scotland’s majestic and vibrant Fingal cave landscapes and the fresh, romantic, and magnificent piano concertos, which will not be forgotten for a long time.

In the second half of the concert, Dvorak’s Ninth Symphony “From the New World” was staged. This is one of the most important works of Czech composer Dvorak in his life, and it is also the representative work of the symphony of the 19th century folk music. The melody is simple and magnificent, and the strong nostalgic atmosphere has a high emotional resonance. Once it was premiered, it became a sensation and swept the whole world. Conductor Fan Tao’s approach of opening and closing is in perfect harmony with the Changsha Symphony Orchestra. The four movements of the whole piece are tightly connected and interlocked, which is invigorating. As the music progressed, a rhythm full of strong enthusiasm but a little nostalgia brought the atmosphere of the venue to its climax. The audience was immersed in the magnificent and solemn music melody, and the concert ended with thunderous applause and cheers.

