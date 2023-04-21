Perfume with the smell of soap the dresser

What happens to the perfume shelf(s) at my house

A few words in favor of clean smelling perfumes

(A short text that appeared in Daniel Peso’s extended perfume article in Lasha’s Pesach issue)

I am one of those who prefer clean scents, ones that remind me of laundry or soap. The goal of the perfumes I like is to make you smell like you haven’t used perfume, you’re just very, very clean and naturally fresh.

As an introvert, I don’t like people entering my personal space, and that includes the smell of their perfume. Corona took my natural preference and intensified it, if I used to just dislike strong smells, now I experience them almost as aggression.

In the movie “When Harry Met Sally”, in Harry’s iconic monologue, when he realizes that he is in love with Sally he tells her, among other things: I like that at the end of the day I can smell your perfume on my clothes. When I was young I thought it was the most romantic thing in the world, today I think, oh, too bad, someone needs to explain to Sally how to use perfume.

>>>

Well, how about this way? I love that you get cold when it’s seventy one degrees out, I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich, I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you’re looking at me like I’m nuts, I love that after I spend a day with you I can still smell your perfume on my clothes and I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it’s not because I’m lonely, and it’s not because it’s New Year’s Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of the life to start as soon as possible

(Harry’s monologue written by Nora Ephron)

>>>

Julian: I knew you’d smell good

Erica: It’s just soap

(Dialogue between Julian/Keanu Reeves and Erica/Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give written by Nancy Meyers)

>>>

The closest to a clean scent I could find (remember it’s personal):

to the right:

love Chloe by Chloe. It came off the shelves years ago, I was able to find a few around the web before it disappeared completely and fingers crossed that someday they decide to bring it back.

blanche של byredo. The perfume that Ben Gorham created was inspired by his wife, Natasha, who does not like the smell of perfumes and prefers the smell of soap or clean laundry.

White musk of acca kappa. A perfume I found by accident years ago at the Venice airport and years later came across it again at The Venetian in Las Vegas. You can call it a coincidence.

pure grace of a philosopher. A dreamy scent that evaporates in a minute, but what a great minute it was.

almond and coconut of vos. My current addiction is not on the website, but you can find it at the vos store in Beit Yitzhak.

>>>

snow on the beach is a good name for a perfume.