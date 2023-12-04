Perfumery, Naima accelerates retail development and opens in Perugia

The brand is present in Italy with over 275 points of sale

New openings and restyling are the development strategy of Naima, a group of perfumeries born from the union of some families of Italian entrepreneurs with over 275 points of sale widespread throughout the territory, which focuses on the expansion of retail with the inauguration of a shop in the historic center of Perugia.

The new Umbrian perfumery is spread over two floors with a total surface area of ​​400 m2 with corners dedicated to men, everyday beauty, haircare and gift ideas. Furthermore, from next spring, the offer to the public will be further implemented in the store: a beauty lounge with hairdressing services and beauty center will be set up on the upper floor. As in every beauty store, the role of the beauty expert who offers personalized advice and service remains essential in the one in Perugia.

«This new opening represents an important milestone in the process of diffusion and affirmation of Naïma as a brand within the Umbrian territory and the city of Perugia – states Gianluca Babucci, Naïma partner -. We have created a space for all beauty enthusiasts and we hope it can become a point of reference in which to enjoy an unforgettable shopping experience.”

