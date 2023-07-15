Pergolini got tired of Spotify using what Vorterix produces for free

The difficult relationship that the digital media have with Google also occurs – with its particularities – between other platforms and content creators. Such is the case of what Mario explained Pergolini when announcing that he would remove from Spotify all the content he produces with Vorterixany less hold your handthe cycle of luquitas rodriguezGerman Beder and Alfre Montes de Oca.

Pergolini got tired of Spotify using his Vorteix content for free -and making money-.

“On Spotify, all the (Vorterix) programs could be heard; also other content such as podcasts,” said Pergolini. “What do we get in return? Nothing! And that is the problem. Now video has been added to Spotify and they are very watched; and some of our podcasts are the first or second most listened to and viewed in Argentina (on that platform). That is the case of hold your hand, a program that is very successful in everything. With us, on Twitch… Without a doubt, Luquitas Rodríguez’s program is one of the successes of this year in what has to do with digital media”.

Spotify offered alternatives to Pergolini, except paying him for Vorterix content.

Pergolini explained that before making this decision, he they met many times with Spotify with the aim of reaching an economic agreement as that platform has with music, taking into account everything that Vorterix enters as content. “And the truth, we have not been able to achieve it,” says the driver. “In fact, they tell us that we can put up sponsors, but we have other platforms for that, and we can also control the price. I insist, we need that to continue working, pay salaries… All of Vorterix’s infrastructure is in the Federal Capital, and that implies other types of expenses… And so, we for contributing content that we produce, we receive nothing (from Spotify)”.

(From left to right) The hold your hand: Germán Beder, Luquitas Rodríguez and Alfre Montes de Oca,

It is not a slam to Spotify. Pergolini does not rule out meeting as often as possible if Spotify finally understands that original content implies an investment on the part of those who produce it. Until that happens, for the past four days all of Vorterix’s daily programs have disappeared from that platform; the special programs, the books, the stories that Pergolini read, and so on.

Why does the program and Luquita Rodríguez remain? As Pergolini explained, it was “at the request of the Paren team…, who do it because they are talking about other types of things there. For example, last week’s broadcast of that program from Spain was made from the Spotify studios; that was a case of a win-win.”

