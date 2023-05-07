Period parade and living stained glass windows at the Fashion Weekend in Alta Gracia

A vintage fashion show at the historic Cine Monumental Sierras was one of the initial activities of the Alta Gracia Fashion Weekend on Saturday the 6th. In this event, Autumn-Winter trends are shown with the collaboration of the city’s merchants. As in other editions, the “living shop windows” had a privileged place in the income of commercial premises in the city center.

Belgrano, the main artery of the city, vehicular traffic was cut for the fashion interventions that were carried out from 5:00 p.m. in Alta Gracia. The stairs at the entrance of the historic Sierras de Alta Gracia Monumental Cinema were the space chosen for the models of the Trend Agency to parade. The parade with free admission, aimed to show the “evolution of fashion” from 1950 to the present. A model dressed in a black dress with a white sash was in charge of opening the catwalk. There were also clothes for boys and girls.

The activity was jointly organized by the Trend Agency, the Municipality of Alta Gracia, the city’s Commerce Center, among others. The Trade Center also offered roulette wheels with prizes for those present.

living stained glass

On Saturday the 6th, residents and visitors walking through the city center were surprised to see shop windows where the traditional mannequins were replaced by “models” made up in a similar way to those objects.

The models of the Trend Agency made small movements to show that they were real people, behind the glass. There was no shortage of cell phone records for surprised passers-by The new autumn-winter season could be observed with the proposals of different clothing stores for men, women and children. The hashtag for the event was #Fashionweekendag. Activities continued until 8:00 p.m.