Permeated by antiquity, the eternal return of classicism on display in Rome

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is an instant as infinite as eternity that the lava of Vesuvius in 79 AD stopped in the two resin and plaster casts that open The instant and eternity. Between us and the ancientssumptuous exhibition at the Baths of Diocletian in Rome, built between 298 and 306 AD They are two people from the first century who, after millennia, still howl their drama, and that terrible instant which made them eternal.

The entrance to the Great Halls, which have been closed for years, is monumental. The afternoon light softens the sculptures, swells vases and paintings with three-dimensionality and this ancient verticality is an open door to what we are. The review, conceived and curated by Massimo Osanna, Stéphane Verger, Maria Luisa Catoni and Demetrios Athanasoulis, accompanies us into the ancient world to explain the historical, artistic, literary perspective of which we are heirs, immersed in that Mediterranean as never before, as in these Classrooms , And Our sea. The relationship with the ancients is twofold: on the one hand, the infinite process of transmission which is at the origin of our culture between inheritance and interruptions and, on the other, the identification with a distant world, so intimately ours. We are the train of life, with marked tracks: the words, the ancient lines that, sartorially, envelop the present. We are permeated by the ancient but, as Massimo Osanna points out in his essay contained in the catalogue, «in reference to the Greco-Roman culture obviously one cannot identify a non-existent character of its own, static, defined once and for all, but rather the features dynamics of lifestyles, the product of a communicative interaction between men that “reinvents” and renegotiates itself over the course of time, generation after generation. After all, we know well that forms of identity depend on contingent circumstances, which can be continually reformulated». On display, this renewal over the centuries is exemplified by the presence of works that go beyond the classical age to refer to the medieval, modern and contemporary eras.

Path

The exhibition itinerary, which is divided into five sections (The eternity of an instant, The eternal fame of heroes, The order of kosmos, Works and days, Umani divini), offers over 300 works: many are new discoveries (the ceremonial chariot of Civita Giuliana and the statue of Hercules in the Appia Antica Park), others are new acquisitions (the Tabula Chigi of the Museo Nazionale Roman), and many masterpieces usually closed in the deposits of museums in Italy and Greece. Many, too many 300 works? They are an enveloping journey through our cultural consciousness, and abundance becomes polyphony.

The journey begins with the two casts, found in the excavation of the villa of Civita Giuliana: they reached us almost on board the Parisian-made clock from the early nineteenth century and another from the Lepaute manufacture from the second half of the eighteenth century which mark their eternity . The heroes of the war between Greeks and Trojans also appear from the most remote times, from Homer’s Ulysses to that of Cavafis. Zeus and Ganymede, Poseidon and Amimone sing from the vases of the tomb of Policoro, so human in their seduction.

Leda and the swan

Passing through the myth of Leda and the swan (of which, as a naturalist, Leonardo da Vinci decreed the fortune in the sixteenth century) or the Orphic symbols of the Tomb of Metaponto, we arrive at everyday life. The works and days of the ancients make them contemporary: their homes, the elegance of the dancers, the relief with gladiator fights, the life that teems with restaurant of Salvius, in Pompeii, the market calendar, the stele from Athens of the decree against tyranny with the personification of Democracy crowning the people.