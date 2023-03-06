Personal Pay, Personal’s virtual wallet, added a new functionality to grow the money that users have in their digital wallet, with performance and earnings on a daily basis.

The company’s more than 700,000 customers can obtain these benefits in two steps: deposit the money into the account (by transfer or in cash) and accept terms and conditions in the Savings section. In addition, in case of making transactions, it is not necessary to redeem the investment, since the balance is always available for use.

Personal Pay offers this new functionality through investment in a common investment fund, with the facility that the money is always available.

As reported by the company, the interest rates are daily and every day you can see the profit received. In turn, you can continue paying, saving and managing money with the same benefits.

The daily yield that Personal Pay offers is a variable rate that arises based on the profitability obtained from the mutual fund during the last 30 days. The performance is updated daily and can be viewed in detail in the “Savings” section.

“Personal Pay, Personal’s virtual wallet, continues to consolidate and promote financial inclusion as a key player in the industry fintech in Argentina. Likewise, it continues to expand the universe of benefits and discounts that it offers its customers and that help them make the best decisions to make their money work and boost their savings goals,” the company explained in a statement.

