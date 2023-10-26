Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office files complaint against former Bolivian President Evo Morales

LIMA (AP) — The Peruvian prosecutor’s office on Thursday filed a complaint against former Bolivian President Evo Morales for alleged crimes against the State and national defense that began at the beginning of the year during protests demanding the resignation of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte.

The Public Ministry indicated in a copy of the resolution provided to The Associated Press by Morales’ lawyer in Peru, Raúl Noblecilla, that the investigation will not continue due to lack of evidence.

The complaint was filed by far-right Peruvian legislator Jorge Montoya who accused Morales of having a “separatist desire,” as well as instigating a rebellion in Puno, a Peruvian region bordering Bolivia where 18 civilians were shot dead on January 9. during the demonstrations against the Peruvian president that were repressed by the security forces.

The Boluarte government, through the migration agency, prohibited Morales from entering Peru in early January and Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otárola said that Morales “will not enter again” unless they lift that impediment.

Morales was close to former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo (2021-2022), who was imprisoned in early December after trying to dissolve Parliament and govern by decree, when Congress was preparing to impeach him. Boluarte, then Castillo’s vice president, replaced him and days later protests broke out demanding his resignation, especially in southern Peru, especially in the Quechua and Aymara-speaking rural areas.

The former Bolivian president is critical of the Peruvian president and has described her as a usurper of the presidency. In January, Morales stated that Boluarte “who previously defended our integration process with dignity, solidarity and brotherhood, now attacks us to distract and avoid responsibility for the serious human rights violations of our Peruvian brothers.”

According to a recent United Nations report, during the demonstrations against the Boluarte government there were 50 civilian deaths, the majority due to firearms. Almost half of those killed were not participating in the protests.

Castillo is imprisoned for three years while he is investigated for the crimes of corruption and rebellion.

