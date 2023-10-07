Peso Pluma Dominates the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards with Eight Wins

Regional Mexican music star Peso Pluma emerged as the big winner at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards, taking home a total of eight awards. His victories included Artist of the Year, Debut; “Hot Latin Songs” Artist of the Year, Male; and the esteemed Songwriter of the Year award, recognizing his impressive 20 hits on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

Pluma also secured four additional awards alongside the trio Eslabon Armado for their hit song “Ella baila sola.” The track won Song of the Year and Vocal Collaboration of the Year in the “Hot Latin Song” category, among others. Expressing gratitude upon receiving one of the awards, Pluma thanked his work team and George Prajin, who believed in him. He also proudly proclaimed, “Long live Mexican music!”

Trailing closely behind Pluma, global superstar Bad Bunny secured seven awards, including Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. Additionally, he received two awards for his hit song “Titi Me Asked.” Expressing his pride during his acceptance speech, Bad Bunny acknowledged that all the finalists were winners and emphasized the importance of Latin music’s global reach. He thanked everyone for being part of the movement and his journey.

Both Peso Pluma and Bad Bunny also captivated audiences with their performances at the awards ceremony. The event, produced by MBS Events, was broadcast live on Telemundo from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida.

Colombian star Karol G was another notable winner, securing five awards, two of which were for her album “Tomorrow will be nice.” The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, also won “Latin Rhythm” Album of the Year. Karol G was additionally recognized as Artist of the Year, Female, and “Top Latin Albums” Artist of the Year, Female. She was honored with the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award for her philanthropic work supporting women through the Ella Con Cora de ella Foundation.

The top four winners at the Billboard Latin Music Awards—Peso Pluma, Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Eslabon Armado—highlight the current state of Latin music, where urban rhythms dominate the charts alongside rising Mexican musical artists who have achieved global success. The awards also acknowledged other significant figures in the industry, such as Los Ángeles Azules, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Ivy Queen, who received the Icon Award for her contributions to reggaeton.

The finalists and winners of the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards were determined based on fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and tours, tracked by Billboard and its data partner, Luminate.

Notable winners across various categories included Manuel Turizo, Shakira, Bizarrap, Fuerza Regida, Aventura, Camilo, Edgar Barrera, Grupo Frontera, Ivan Cornejo, Maná, Marshmello, Romeo Santos, and Wisin & Yandel.

The complete list of winners can be found below:

– Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

– Artist of the Year, Debut: Peso Pluma

– Tour of the Year: Bad Bunny

– Crossover Artist of the Year: Marshmello

– Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

– Global 200 Latin Song of the Year: Manuel Turizo, “La bachata”

– Hot Latin Song of the Year: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “She Dances Alone”

– Hot Latin Song Vocal Collaboration of the Year: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “She Dances Alone”

– Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Peso Pluma

– Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G

– Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Border Group

– Hot Latin Songs Record Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

– Song of the Year, Latin Airplay: Manuel Turizo, “La bachata”

– Record Label of the Year, Latin Airplay: Sony Music Latin

– Song of the Year, Sales: Bad Bunny, “Tití asked me”

– Song of the Year, Streaming: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “She Dances Alone”

– Top Latin Album of the Year: Karol G, “Tomorrow will be nice”

– Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Bad Bunny

– Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Karol G

– Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Ruled Force

– Top Latin Albums Record Label of the Year: Rimas

– Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist: Shakira

– Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Maná

– Latin Pop Song of the Year: Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”

– Latin Pop Airplay Record Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

– Latin Pop Album of the Year: Camilo, “From Inside to Outside”

– Latin Pop Albums Record Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

– Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist: Romeo Santos

– Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Aventura

– Tropical Song of the Year: Manuel Turizo, “La bachata”

– Tropical Airplay Record Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

– Tropical Albums Record Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

– Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist: Peso Pluma

– Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Ruled Force

– Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “She Dances Alone”

– Regional Mexican Airplay Record Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment

– Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Ivan Cornejo, “Damaged”

– Regional Mexican Albums Record Label of the Year: Of the

– Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Soloist: Bad Bunny

– Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Wisin & Yandel

– Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: Bad Bunny, “Tití asked me”

– Latin Rhythm Airplay Record Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin

– Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: Karol G, “Tomorrow will be nice”

– Latin Rhythm Albums Record Label of the Year: Rimas

– Composer of the Year: Peso Pluma

– Editor of the Year: Prajin Musical Publishing, BMI

– Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony Music Publishing

– Producer of the Year: Edgar Barrera

– Premio Billboard Artistic Career: Los Ángeles Azules

– Premio Billboard Icon: Ivy Queen

– Premio Billboard Spirit of Hope: Karol G