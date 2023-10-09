Peso Pluma: The Rise of Mexican Superstar Featherweight

Mexican Artist Peso Pluma Makes History at MTV Video Music Awards

In a historic moment for Mexican music, Peso Pluma became the first Mexican artist to perform at the renowned MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) last month. Backstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, the 24-year-old singer and his band gathered for a motivational talk before their performance. Peso Pluma thanked his band members, acknowledging that his success would not have been possible without them. The emotional moment left most of the band members in tears.

However, the milestone achievement was accompanied by some sadness. Earlier that morning, news had spread from Mexico about blankets signed by the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel, demanding that Peso Pluma cancel a concert in Tijuana and threatening his safety. Despite the security measures taken, Peso Pluma had to move on and focus on the VMA performance.

Before hitting the red carpet, Peso Pluma and his manager, George Prajin, discussed how to handle questions not related to his music during interviews. Peso Pluma playfully interacted with the media, waving his tongue like Mick Jagger, and gave light-hearted interviews. The following day, reflecting on the previous night’s performance, Peso Pluma emphasized the importance of showcasing his artistry and genre to a global audience.

Peso Pluma, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, is known for his modern take on traditional Mexican music known as corridos tumbados. His music combines influences from contemporary hip-hop and reggaeton with traditional forms, making him a unique artist in the music scene. His third studio album, “Genesis,” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard all-genre album chart in July and continues to be in the Top 10 even after over a dozen weeks. His songs have garnered billions of streams on Spotify alone.

While there have been occasional moments of Mexican-American musical fusion in the American music scene, Peso Pluma has taken regional Mexican music to a global level. Collaborating with artists from different Spanish-speaking countries, including Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Argentina, Peso Pluma has made a significant impact. His song “She Baila Sola,” featuring Eslabón Armado, became the first Mexican song to reach the Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Peso Pluma draws inspiration from Mexican narcocorridos, particularly the work of Chalino Sánchez and Ariel Camacho. However, he adds his personal touch by embracing his love for reggaeton and hip-hop, which is reflected not only in his music but also in his fashion choices. He opts for extravagant designer clothes, expensive jewelry, and watches, setting himself apart from the traditional cowboy-style aesthetic.

His unique style and musical talent have garnered him a massive following. Peso Pluma has also become a popular figure on social media platforms, with millions of views on platforms like TikTok. He has appeared on YouTube series like Sneaker Shopping, where he spent over $32,000 purchasing sneakers for his bandmates.

Although his path to success was not linear, Peso Pluma’s rise to fame has been remarkably fast. He gained recognition through collaborations with other artists in the corridos tumbados scene, disrupting the established traditional figures of Mexican music. Despite rumors of tensions with other artists in the scene, Peso Pluma remains focused on the positive aspects of his journey.

The media’s coverage of the rise of Mexican music, including podcasts like “Augusto Papa,” has brought attention to the scene and promoted the evolution of concerts and performances. Peso Pluma’s unique stage presence has inspired other artists to enhance their own performances and add something more than just singing or playing instruments.

Peso Pluma’s trailblazing career continues to captivate audiences, propelling Mexican music to new heights on a global scale. As the first Mexican artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, Peso Pluma has truly made his mark and opened doors for future artists to follow.

