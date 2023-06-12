Pettenon Cosmetics grows by 10.4% and invests in private labels

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pettenon Cosmetics closes 2022 with a turnover of 197 million euros, an increase of 10.4% compared to 2021. The San Martino di Lupari (Padua) group specializing in professional hair & skincare operates in 114 countries with exports which are worth 70% of the total turnover.

«A great result – comments Federico Pegorin, managing director of Pettenon Cosmetics – which was achieved thanks to the implementation of two key actions. On the one hand, we have adopted a branding strategy to increase the visibility of our professional haircare brands. On the other hand, we have made continuous investments in our private label division with the aim of offering our customers a complete and top quality service».

Afsoon Neginy, group chief operating officer and sustainability director of the group, adds: «We have continued a strategy of enhancing key brands including Alama, the only brand distributed in the non-professional channel that is recording great success both in Italy and abroad» .

Other levers of success that have rewarded Pettenon Cosmetics have been: product innovation, prompt response to the market and great attention to both environmental and social sustainability. «We can consider ourselves proud because we have achieved important goals. In 2021 Pettenon Cosmetics became a benefit company and we are completing the drafting of our second sustainability report for the year 2022. Our next goal is to obtain the BCorporation certification».

Thanks to the three production sites, each with its own specialization (specific treatments for hair care and beauty, hair colouring, skincare products for beauty), the company is able to manage a complete production process: blow molding and screen printing of packaging, production and packaging. «For 2023 we expect substantial development projects – adds Pegorin -. In fact, we want to continue investing in research and innovation and in the private label division».