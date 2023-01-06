“Nothing will ever be the same again”: an often used statement that marks a limit, a demarcation point between a before and an after and which fits perfectly for the latest – innovative and revolutionary – concept car from Peugeot, the Inception Concept .

Its mission is already inherent in the name. “Inceptio”, in Latin, means beginning. A car designed to meet all the standards of future mobility: electric, super-technological, without forgetting the design, indeed the “allure”. Peugeot Inception Concept embodies the new vision of the automobile according to the House of the Lion and will be a source of inspiration for the future cars of the French brand starting from 2025.



(afp)

It is the beginning of a new era: Inception Concept has an innovative design, simpler and “lighter” than in the past. It is an elegant and slender sedan (5 meters long), designed on one of the four new platforms (introduced starting this year) dedicated to the Stellantis Group’s “BEV-by design” electric cars. They have been specially developed for zero-emission cars and will also be able to introduce technology modules powered by artificial intelligence.

Peugeot Inception Concept is a 100% electric car with 800 Volt technology, capable of traveling 800 km on a full tank of energy. It has a peculiarity: it doesn’t need a cable, because it is recharged by induction. It is a four-wheel drive vehicle, with two electric motors placed respectively, one on the front axle and the second on the rear axle, capable of a total power of 680 HP.



(afp)

Revolutionary also as regards life on board for the driver and passengers. In fact, it brings with it a new organization of the internal space. First of all, the steering wheel – as we have always known it – has disappeared: in its place, thanks to Steer-by-Wire technology, there is a “Hypersquare” control (inspired by video games) in which digital electrical controls replace mechanical connections. The center of’Hypersquare consists of a tablet-like screen dedicated to the transmission of control information.

The large glass surface is another of the peculiarities of this new manifesto of the French House. The entire surface area (7.25 sq m2) has undergone a multichromic treatment (treatment with metal oxides), a process initially used by NASA for the visors of astronaut helmets. This not only enables perfect UV protection, but also ensures a new experience in terms of perceived ambient colors and materials.



(afp)

The luminous signature of the front bumper is unusual and particular: The front merges the’entire grille in a single object that also houses the sensors. It consists of a single piece of glass with the logo in the center, magnified by the 3D luminescent effect.

Peugeot Inception Concept has sides that communicate: in other words, the so-called “tech bar” crosses the door trim horizontally. This wired screen emits various messages outside the car when the driver and passengers approach, but above all, thanks to artificial intelligence, it allows you to recognize the driver and automatically set the comfort settings (seat position, temperature, driving modes and multimedia preferences) desired by each user.

“We have a very strong identity – declared Linda Jackson during the Q&A session to present the model – and this car is certainly the manifesto of the brand’s new era, capable of embodying allure, emotion and excellence. We have a clear ambition: to make Peugeot the leading electric brand in Europe by 2030. The Peugeot Inception Concept is the meaning of this promise. From this year, 100% of the vehicles in the range will be electrified and, by 2025, we will be launching five new 100% electric models”.