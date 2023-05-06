PHAL:ANGST – Alfred Wihalm

No time to carry out world domination plans

With their current album “Whiteout”, the Viennese PHAL:ANGST cause quite a stir. Reason enough to ask the band for an interview and Alfred Wihalm answered our questions on behalf of the rest of the band.



No magical thinkers in our gang Alfred

For starters, first of all, congratulations on the release of “Whiteout”. PHAL:ANGST can be described as an Austrian musical institution with its more than 15 years of existence, can you still briefly outline your musical background and the history of your creation for our readers?

Sure, we’re long, but we’re not famous: Philipp & Alfred had the industrial-punk duo PHAL, ie. Backing tracks, lots of samples, metal/punk guitars & howling vocals. Dion was soloing as PROJEKT ANGST doing ambient/industrial/noise stuff. We had been friends for a long time, in 2006 we decided to play a semi-improvised set together on the occasion of a birthday party organized by the network culture initiative “med-user.net” in the “Rhiz” in Vienna. That was fun and we kept going, soon adding a bass player, playing gigs, composing songs properly, recording them and releasing them. Now we have 17 years later.

Although the pandemic is now officially over, it was/is still a drastic time, especially for artists. How have you personally and artistically with PHAL:ANGST dealt with the difficult last two, almost three Covid-19 years?

It was actually difficult for us as a band. Not primarily because we could hardly play gigs, we don’t play that much live anyway. But our rehearsal room is in the Arena Wien, a venue who doesn’t know it, and they closed the shop completely, turn the key, that’s it. Ie. we could hardly rehearse for more than a year or only for short periods. Slowed us down badly. Originally we thought of 2021 as the release year for our fifth album, haha.

Personally, like so many others, we initially oscillated between the joy of an unexpected holiday and then the bore-out that soon followed. Luckily, we didn’t have any tragic deaths in our immediate personal environment, and as supporters of science, we basically agreed on the subject as the currently best method of knowledge. No magical thinkers in our gang, fortunately.

“Whiteout” gets very good reviews, more than deserved and rightly so. Would you like to tell us a little about the genesis of the album and the background, especially the recorded text samples, some of which are unusual?!

For us, songwriting always begins right after the recording for a current album is finished. But then we are usually very slow. We only rehearse a few hours once a week, and not even that is totally constant. Then there is the complexity of the music and it can sometimes take months to finish a song. In principle, anyone can contribute samples, but they mostly come from ANGST, our electronics engineer, who goes through life with his ears perked up in this regard. This time there was an old Macbeth recording, a passage from Carl Zuckmayer’s autobiography in which he deals with the Nazi rise to power in Vienna, a U-boat soldier reading from his diary, an old radio play by Orson Welles, etc.

We don’t really have a concept, we just make sounds that we like. On the one hand, this is already a certain trademark, but we are still developing in nuances again and again. When we notice that we are heading towards a new finished album, we try to give the whole thing a picture. In terms of themes, titles, sound and image aesthetics.

After that; the PHAL:ANGST sound is extremely complex. How does the songwriting process work within the band?

Amazingly consistent and routine. And slow. ANGST almost always comes with an electronic basis, which can often be rudimentary or already completely overloaded. And then there’s jamming, usually guitar-dominated. Singer PH is often not even there. Over time, a song crystallizes, then again and again there is an interplay of guitar, bass and electronics, so that one instrument ensures that another is changed or even turned completely differently. At some point in time, PH has to step in in its important role as taste police and ensure that nothing uncool happens to us. As the penultimate layer comes PH with vocals and possibly also metallophone (more and more), additional electronics or occasionally harmonica. The last layer is the samples, we don’t necessarily have them on every song, but we like that quite a bit. That’s it, song done! In the course of playing, or at the latest when we’re getting serious about preparing for a new album recording, we adapt and refine one or the other thing that was left in limbo before, and sometimes even when playing live.

Would you like to tell us something about the album title and your lyrics?

Sound aesthetics are very important to us, and because our music is so unconventional in structure, atmospheric and cinematographic, we deliberately avoid printed texts or interpretation instructions. Ideally, our music evokes images in our heads and we don’t want to get in the way of them with our own interpretation. The interpretation of art arises in the mind of the recipient, that’s where I see its main justification. I hope and think, however, that we will act in a coherent manner.

The album also features two remixes by well-known figures such as LUSTMORD and JARBOE – how did this cooperation come about?

The two are heroes of ours! Just like on the previous album “Phase IV” JUSTIN K. BROADRICK (JESU, GODFLESH, TECHNO ANIMAL, NAPALM DEATH, JK FLESH, ZONAL) and DÄLEK. LUSTMORD belongs to the front ranks of the industrial/ambient developers, right after the generation THROBBING GRISTLE, NURSE WITH WOUND or SPK. Especially for our electronic engineer ANGST it represents a turning point in his musical understanding and creativity. And JARBOE is an important member of SWANS, with their solo stuff and especially with their sensational collaboration album NEUROSIS an authority for us. We wrote to them and they said yes. Can you believe that?

With “Whiteout” you are no longer releasing the album on your own, as previously trained in the DIY idea, but are working together with Noise Appeal Records. How did that happen?

Dominik and Michi from Noise Appeal Records are old friends of ours from the punk/hardcore scene. So anyway, we share the same cultural background and understanding of bringing music-to-the-world, so we have a very similar vocabulary if you will. There’s nothing to pretend or deliberately ignore between us. Very pleasant. And it’s really great that they have retained their spirit like we have, but at the same time have developed enormously musically. That’s perfect. We’ve often communicated about a collaboration anyway, now it finally worked out. We’ve also done our previous releases quite professionally and split the work between us, now it felt like two more band members had joined.

What are your plans with PHAL:ANGST for the near future.

We are quite content with our existence. But we also know that we don’t have the time to carry out world domination plans and we don’t cling to illusions either. So: make music that is good for us and gives us joy! Working out songs, creating coherent albums (we’re old school when it comes to the concept of an “album” and that just suits our work better), publishing, occasionally playing live, always striving for high quality. Anything beyond that is of course welcome, but is already considered a bonus.

Oh yeah, we’ll be releasing a few more remixes of “Whiteout” over the course of the year, this time all by Austrian artists that we really appreciate.

Thank you for your time and answers, do you have a message for our readers?

Thank you! No, no special message except buy our albums, come to our concerts and don’t be an asshole, cheers!

