PHANTOM CORPORATION

Fallout

(Death Metal | Thrash Metal | Crust)

Label: Supreme Chaos Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 23.06.2023

It was a great pity when in 2018 DEW-SCENTED (for now?) finally went into thrashing retirement. But fans didn’t have to wait too long to get fresh fare from front-speaker Leif Jensen, at least if they bothered to dig for it. In 2016 he founded PHANTOM CORPORATION with German musicians, who, after a few treats in the form of EPs and splits that have been released gradually over the past few years, are now making their debut with “Fallout”.

The musicians around Leif are no newbies, have already played together in groups like WEAK ASIDE, PAIN FOR PLEASURE or BK 49 in various constellations. And that’s what you hear in “Fallout”. A raw chunk of Death/Thrash, dominated by Jensen’s hotter and again damn strong nagging, with a crusty basic sound. The part has real corners and edges and pushes forward, so that your neck muscles twitch uncontrollably and yet you can hear the men’s experience and technical sophistication. Somewhere between DEW-SCENTED, SLAYER and various representatives of the crust, PHANTOM CORPORATION with their breakers manage to settle the genre somewhere between underground thrash and genre greats for every metalhead.

But it’s not just bluntly shot. With furious solos, subtle melodies that also like to squint in the direction of Scandinavia and the Stockholm scene (EMTOMBED, DISMEMBER), as well as dynamic songwriting and a few slower, almost doomy numbers, the tension is kept high throughout the entire work. It starts with the motivated opener “Dead Inside”, which sets the direction right away, “Vortex Of Torment” is such a sluggish song with a lot of pressure, while with “Spiritual Arsonists” the aggro train drives through and brings moshable, punk beats with it. In between, the clean guitar instrumental “Termination Darkness” loosens things up and the furious conclusion “Fire And Fury” lives up to its name as a violent carnage with intense leads. But there is also plenty to discover in between, true to the motto: “Just Killers, no Fillers!”.

DEW-SCENTED is dead, long live PHANTOM CORPORATION! Leif Jensen’s unmistakable voice may be tempting here in the first place, but you get the full service of wild Death/Thrash hammering of the first class.

Tracklist „Fallout“:

1. Dead Inside

2. Left To Fate

3. Gridlock

4. Alongside Hell

5. Vortex Of Torment

6. Terminal Darkness

7. Spiritual Arsonists

8. No Tomorrow

9. The Echoes Of Doom

10. Excessive Force

11. Fire And Fury

Total playing time: 35:56

Band-Links:

