Phantom Winter – Her Cold Materials

(c) Daniela Hütter

The musical evolution of Phantom Winter continues, and after a comparatively long break. Five and a half years after “Into Dark Science” there is another new album – finally, one feels inclined to say, because the sound casually called ‘Winterdoom’ was missed (apart from a small cover version in between). Musically, the grueling hell ride between doom, crust, sludge, black metal and post-prefix continues skillfully, even a touch more dark and grueling than last. „Her Cold Materials“ sees itself as a coming-of-age folk horror concept record, based on a cycle of novels by Philip Pullman.

Six overly long chapters drive the plot forward. With an ominous atmosphere and a church bell, “Flamethrowers” ​​introduces the horror plot directly, slow and doomy, shot through with tenacious oppression and shocking nagging. The no less disturbing break in the middle section is almost too calm and static before the powder keg finally explodes. In comparison, “When I Throw Up” is short, sweet and almost in need of harmony. The clear vocals are good and clash nicely with the crusty doom march.

Another highlight is “Dark Lanterns”, which approaches the perfection of the loud-soft dynamic and reaches a new level with its disturbing, reduced interludes. Here, too, it sets an oversized eye of the storm, reveling in pure reduction, before the next highlight immediately rips through your bones. How both voices – one hymnal and sweet, the other nasty and desperate – collide, accompanied by a ponderous march, is impossible to let go of. “Shadow Barricade”, on the other hand, continually increases the black metal content, fights against the lonely voice of bitter sweetness and approaches unconditional self-sacrifice.

What Phantom Winter pulls off in their latest prank is disturbing in the most beautiful way. Their brutal and at the same time cumbersome art, which unfolds the worst pressure in slow motion, takes the quintet to a new level, more oppressive and broken than ever. At the same time, moments of unfiltered beauty occur that create a more than gripping counterpoint and collide with the barren land of deliberately placed pauses. “Her Cold Materials” now offers the usual with a fresh wind of engaging putrefaction – a joy to have the Winter Doom masters back.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 27, 2023
Available via: This Charming Man Records (Cargo Records)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/wintercvlt

