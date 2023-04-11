After a meeting between President Alberto Fernández and Senasa authorities, the publication of a decree which enables pharmacies to sell medicines for companion animals prescribed by veterinarians.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The meeting was held this Wednesday at the Quinta de Olivos and participated, in addition to the President, the Vice President of Senasa, Rodolfo Acerbithe national coordinator of the Protenencia Program, Juan Enrique Romerouniversity associations and veterinary academies.

There, the publication of Decree 185/2023 was announced, from which pharmacies were authorized to market medications from your formulary prescribed by veterinarians for so-called companion animals.

In a statement issued by Senasa after the meeting with Alberto Fernández, it was clarified that it will be considered “of health interest” the activity carried out by veterinarians, since they favor “a comprehensive approach in order to address the prevention and management of diseases that constitute threats to health linked to the interrelationship between humans, animals and the environment“, the statement specified.

Although the formal presentation with the actors of the sector was made this Tuesday in the presidential palace, the decree that will allow pharmacies to provide medicines for pets was issued on April 4.

«Day by day our pets require greater drug complexity in view of the advances in Argentine veterinary medicinesomething that this presidential act repairs and contemplates,” said Romero, who participated in the meeting with the president.

What does the decree signed by the President say?

The new decree replaces subparagraph c) of article 25 of the regulations of Law 17,565, with the following text: “Ensure that in the pharmacy under your direction Only prescriptions issued by persons authorized by Law No. 17,132 are accepted. to carry them out, as well as by all registered veterinarians and all registered veterinarians with the competent jurisdictional authority as established by current regulations”.

In addition, it was indicated that the measure is supported by the national Faculties of Veterinary Sciences, the Societies of Veterinary Medicine and Argentina of Veterinary Oncology, and the National Academy of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine, among other institutions that bring together 25,000 professionals from the veterinary sector. the whole country, it was indicated.

With information from Télam and news

news news–summary news–55-81″>





