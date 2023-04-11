Home Entertainment Pharmacies will be able to sell medicines for animals prescribed by veterinarians
Entertainment

Pharmacies will be able to sell medicines for animals prescribed by veterinarians

by admin
Pharmacies will be able to sell medicines for animals prescribed by veterinarians

After a meeting between President Alberto Fernández and Senasa authorities, the publication of a decree which enables pharmacies to sell medicines for companion animals prescribed by veterinarians.

The meeting was held this Wednesday at the Quinta de Olivos and participated, in addition to the President, the Vice President of Senasa, Rodolfo Acerbithe national coordinator of the Protenencia Program, Juan Enrique Romerouniversity associations and veterinary academies.

There, the publication of Decree 185/2023 was announced, from which pharmacies were authorized to market medications from your formulary prescribed by veterinarians for so-called companion animals.

In a statement issued by Senasa after the meeting with Alberto Fernández, it was clarified that it will be considered “of health interest” the activity carried out by veterinarians, since they favor “a comprehensive approach in order to address the prevention and management of diseases that constitute threats to health linked to the interrelationship between humans, animals and the environment“, the statement specified.

Although the formal presentation with the actors of the sector was made this Tuesday in the presidential palace, the decree that will allow pharmacies to provide medicines for pets was issued on April 4.

«Day by day our pets require greater drug complexity in view of the advances in Argentine veterinary medicinesomething that this presidential act repairs and contemplates,” said Romero, who participated in the meeting with the president.

What does the decree signed by the President say?

The new decree replaces subparagraph c) of article 25 of the regulations of Law 17,565, with the following text: “Ensure that in the pharmacy under your direction Only prescriptions issued by persons authorized by Law No. 17,132 are accepted. to carry them out, as well as by all registered veterinarians and all registered veterinarians with the competent jurisdictional authority as established by current regulations”.

See also  Eric Kwok Guo Weiliang's new Mandarin song "Iron Man" (darin) on the line

In addition, it was indicated that the measure is supported by the national Faculties of Veterinary Sciences, the Societies of Veterinary Medicine and Argentina of Veterinary Oncology, and the National Academy of Agronomy and Veterinary Medicine, among other institutions that bring together 25,000 professionals from the veterinary sector. the whole country, it was indicated.

With information from Télam and news


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

What documents are needed to start the process?

They will broadcast the Bizarrap show: how to...

Cristina Kirchner with trade unionists: “Those who think...

The weather forecast in Neuquén and Río Negro...

Diego Valoyes and the opportunity he was waiting...

Kick involved in controversy: television rights and pornography

The blue dollar breaks a new barrier and...

Lee Seung Gi responded to the marriage controversy...

Bad news for Paulo Dybala: he withdrew injured...

Despite the government’s efforts, the blue dollar is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy