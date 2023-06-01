Pharrell Partners with Colette Founder Sarah Andelman for Just Phriends Auction

Different from the well-known auction houses now, JOOPITER, an online auction platform established by Pharrell Williams, aims to start from the stories behind the objects, uphold the original intention of sharing, invite friends and artists to jointly plan various styles of auctions, and donate the profits to To the non-profit organization Black Ambition.

Following jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz, Pharrell is now cooperating with Sarah Andelman, the founder of the legendary fashion store Colette in Paris, to hold the “Just Phriends” auction. The artists and designers that Pharrell has worked with have gathered a new generation of talents at the same time, and displayed more than 50 Artworks by Takashi Murakami, KAWS, Daniel Arsham, Futura, JR, Paola Pivi, Invader, Richard Mille, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Xavier Veilhan, MSCHF, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton, etc. have cultural origins and are amazing Among them, Takashi Murakami and Pharrell’s joint masterpiece “The Simple Things” (2009) is not only included in the auction, but will also be exhibited in Paris for the first time.

JOOPITER “Just Phriends” will be open to global auctions from June 19th to 27th, and will have a special public preview during Paris Men’s Wear Week from June 20th to 24th.