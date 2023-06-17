Home » Pharrell Williams’ first Louis Vuitton show series promotional posters first exposed
Louis Vuitton’s new creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams, is about to officially present his first personal show at Paris Fashion Week in Spring/Summer 2024. Pharrell took the lead in announcing this series of promotional posters not long ago, and invited his friend Rihanna to play the leading role in the posters.

On the poster, Rihanna, who is pregnant, can be seen holding a packaged coffee and a number of red, yellow, and green series bags with classic Monogram elements. She stares forward with fearless and piercing eyes, echoing the Louis Vuitton brand Eternal traveler spirit.

The first show of Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams will be held at 8:30 pm Eastern Time on June 20th. Interested readers please pay attention.

