Home » Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 men’s wear show officially debuts
Entertainment

Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 men’s wear show officially debuts

by admin
Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 men’s wear show officially debuts

Louis Vuitton’s new creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams, has launched the 2024 Spring/Summer menswear show at Paris Fashion Week. The scene is star-studded and star-studded. Guests gathered to witness the important milestones of friends, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jaden Smith, LeBron James, J Balvin, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Tyler, The Creator, NIGO, Edison Chen and more, Paris tonight belongs to Pharrell.

The big show was held on the Pont Neuf in Paris. Guests had to take a boat through the Musée d’Orsay and then came to a magnificent bridge. Pharrell regards the sun as an important inspiration element of this series, representing the source of life that gives birth to all things, transforming the nutrition that the sun shines on the body into the power to change life, just like Louis Vuitton bestowed Pharrell with the important title of creative director, Pharrell hopes to use this To achieve two goals, the first is to share personal lifelong learning, and the second is to share love and understanding: “I chose to re-light this city, and these people, all my friends on the scene, have always kept me going. reason for the effort”.

The core concept of this series is “LVERS”, which reflects the love for like-minded supporters who love the same culture. Pharrell focused on the iconic LV Damier checkerboard pattern, and achieved the meaning of inheriting the old and inspiring the new by blending the old and the new, and can see the injection of a large number of pixelated elements, and successfully demonstrated the wonderful collision of Damier and camouflage, and successfully integrated personal preferences. Elements run through a large number of classic men’s formal silhouettes and casual clothing, showing his unique views on the fields of fashion, music and art.

See also  The National Day "Box Office War" officially opened a number of listed film and television companies to participate_Video_Wanli_Homecoming

The most important thing is that Pharrell Williams did not forget to pay tribute to his best friend and deceased designer Virgil Abloh: “The giant before me.” He kept this friend who could not see him again in his heart and never forgot. The last surprise and JAY-Z presented on the spot End the night with some classic songs.

You may also like

Germany elects ruling party deputy as new ambassador...

Unforgettable Graduation Season Kao will accompany you to...

Euro blue today: minute by minute of the...

The fifth stage of the Marvel MCU series...

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Canadian plane detects noises in search of missing...

LOEWE Officially Announces NCT Taeyong as Global Brand...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

The war of consciences today passes through the...

Street Style: 2024 Spring/Summer Milan Fashion Week Street...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy