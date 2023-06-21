Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 men’s wear show officially debuts

Louis Vuitton’s new creative director of menswear, Pharrell Williams, has launched the 2024 Spring/Summer menswear show at Paris Fashion Week. The scene is star-studded and star-studded. Guests gathered to witness the important milestones of friends, including Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Jaden Smith, LeBron James, J Balvin, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Tyler, The Creator, NIGO, Edison Chen and more, Paris tonight belongs to Pharrell.

The big show was held on the Pont Neuf in Paris. Guests had to take a boat through the Musée d’Orsay and then came to a magnificent bridge. Pharrell regards the sun as an important inspiration element of this series, representing the source of life that gives birth to all things, transforming the nutrition that the sun shines on the body into the power to change life, just like Louis Vuitton bestowed Pharrell with the important title of creative director, Pharrell hopes to use this To achieve two goals, the first is to share personal lifelong learning, and the second is to share love and understanding: “I chose to re-light this city, and these people, all my friends on the scene, have always kept me going. reason for the effort”.

The core concept of this series is “LVERS”, which reflects the love for like-minded supporters who love the same culture. Pharrell focused on the iconic LV Damier checkerboard pattern, and achieved the meaning of inheriting the old and inspiring the new by blending the old and the new, and can see the injection of a large number of pixelated elements, and successfully demonstrated the wonderful collision of Damier and camouflage, and successfully integrated personal preferences. Elements run through a large number of classic men’s formal silhouettes and casual clothing, showing his unique views on the fields of fashion, music and art.

The most important thing is that Pharrell Williams did not forget to pay tribute to his best friend and deceased designer Virgil Abloh: “The giant before me.” He kept this friend who could not see him again in his heart and never forgot. The last surprise and JAY-Z presented on the spot End the night with some classic songs.

