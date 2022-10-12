The adidas HU NMD S1 RYAT shoes launched by Pharrell Williams and adidas have successively released a variety of color matching. After debuting in the earth-colored “Cardboard”, this time finally ushered in the official close-up picture of the black iteration, and the release date has been released.

Continuing from the photo series, the pictures released this time can not only see the appearance details in more detail, such as the fabrics used in each area, rope climbing shoelaces, hole design, BOOST thick outsole, etc., but also can grasp the style of the inner insole— – Comes in a blue-and-black colourway that matches the exterior, with a classic shamrock pattern and geometric shapes.

Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT “Black” will be available at adidas and select retailers on October 15th for $250, so interested readers may wish to pay more attention.