Home Entertainment Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT Black Edition Official Photos, Release Information Announced
Entertainment

Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT Black Edition Official Photos, Release Information Announced

by admin
Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT Black Edition Official Photos, Release Information Announced

The adidas HU NMD S1 RYAT shoes launched by Pharrell Williams and adidas have successively released a variety of color matching. After debuting in the earth-colored “Cardboard”, this time finally ushered in the official close-up picture of the black iteration, and the release date has been released.

Continuing from the photo series, the pictures released this time can not only see the appearance details in more detail, such as the fabrics used in each area, rope climbing shoelaces, hole design, BOOST thick outsole, etc., but also can grasp the style of the inner insole— – Comes in a blue-and-black colourway that matches the exterior, with a classic shamrock pattern and geometric shapes.

Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT “Black” will be available at adidas and select retailers on October 15th for $250, so interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  "Overcoming Thorns-Haier Night" lineup official announcement: Yin Zhenggao, Hanyu and Bai Jugang reunited on stage

You may also like

Ghibli Park is ready to open on November...

From energy to reliefs: six emergencies on the...

CALZEDONIA launches the new Show Your Feelings series...

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” author Kazuki Takahashi died, but unfortunately drowned...

“GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” Landed in Shanghai,...

Yang Chunzhen starred in the film “La La...

AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club...

After the holiday, these five new watches are...

Marvel’s annual masterpiece “Black Panther 2: Long Live...

PAM and Cali Thornhill DeWitt release a new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy