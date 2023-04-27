Home » Pharrell’s main brand Humanrace joins hands with adidas to launch the Samba joint series
Entertainment

Pharrell’s main brand Humanrace joins hands with adidas to launch the Samba joint series

by admin

Humanrace, the main brand of Pharrell Williams, once again joined hands with adidas to bring the second new Samba joint series “Humanrace Samba Colors by Pharrell”, launching 9 color schemes in one go.

The series has been the first to expose the lavender style this month. The shoes especially focus on the reinterpretation of craftsmanship and materials. The upper, lining and shoelaces are made of all-round ECCO leather. With the water-saving tanning technology of ECCO leather, this The Samba collection is made more sustainably, saving around 20 liters of water per hide.

Humanrace x adidas Samba will be the first to land on the SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival in Virginia Beach hosted by Pharrell Williams from April 28th to April 30th. Then it will be fully launched on Humanrace and adidas on May 6th. The first color is Red, Pink, Yellow, Orange, Lilac.

The Charcoal, White, Terracotta and other 3 color schemes will be announced later, and the final Green is limited to relatives and friends. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Shen Yinhe personally denies rumors of a comeback. He is choosing a script and has not met a good work yet Shen Yinhe | Comeback | Denies_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

You may also like

🔴 LIVE | Cristina Kirchner speaks from La...

Venezuelan dissident Guaidó said Colombia threatened to deport...

Bomb threat ahead of Cristina Kirchner’s act in...

Kosovo calls for justice for people missing in...

How much did the blue dollar close today,...

They will gather signatures to demand more control

Trump lawyer questions woman who accuses him of...

Lottery today LIVE, results of the morning draw

Efforts to end open-air dumps in the Alto...

With a wink from Hamilton, F1 launches a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy