Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over water cannon incident in disputed waters

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador Monday to broadcast a diplomatic protest over the Chinese Coast Guard’s use of a water cannon against a Philippine supply ship in the disputed South China Sea, according to a Philippine official.

The Philippine military on Sunday condemned the “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon to prevent a Philippine supply ship from bringing troops refreshment, food, water and fuel to the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas shoal. in contested waters.

The United States, the European Union and their main allies, such as Australia and Japan, expressed their support for the Philippines and their concerns about the actions of the Chinese ship. Washington has renewed its warning that it is obliged to defend its former ally if Philippine ships and forces come under armed attack, also in the South China Sea.

The tense confrontation on Saturday was a new incident in the bitter territorial conflicts between China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

One of the high-level Philippine officials handling the incident told The Associated Press that the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila had summoned the Chinese ambassador, Huang Xilian, on Monday to convey a diplomatic protest in firm terms.

The protest would highlight how the Chinese coast guard ship’s actions violated international standards aimed at avoiding collisions at sea and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to comment on the ship’s actions. government before they were made public.

Disputes in the South China Sea, one of the busiest shipping lanes, have long been seen as a flashpoint in Asia and a sensitive front in the US-China rivalry there.

China claims virtually the entire strategic navigable zone despite international rulings that invalidated its large territorial claims. China rejects those decisions.

