Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

Interlaced light and shadow, black and white transformation. A mysterious emotional tension runs through Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Evoking the ethereal images of photographer Paolo Roversi, balancing innocence and mischief, it interprets a unique and alternative femininity: pursuing simplicity and purity, embracing softness and delicacy.

philosophy by lorenzo serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

philosophy by lorenzo serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

The atmosphere is unresolved, the sense of mystery arises spontaneously, and the lightness of the brand as always is clearly visible in the design.

philosophy by lorenzo serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

philosophy by lorenzo serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

The iconic Toile de Jouy motif from the Spring/Summer 2016 collection is brought back to life through strong contrasts, in unexpected materials, including rubber and stretch fabrics. Feminine floral patterns are created by laser cutting, while brocade and lace elements are combined with neat cuts and lines to fully reveal clear silhouettes and details.

Stretch fabrics better conform to the contours of the body, creating a dynamic effect, while smooth lines and structured cuts better accentuate the feminine curves.

philosophy by lorenzo serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

philosophy by lorenzo serafini

Philosophy by Lorenzo Serafini

This time, Philosophy and Swarovski Crystal have collaborated again to launch a series of draped tulle dresses, delicate pink and gray-blue tones embellished with glittering crystal decorations, mysterious and agile.

