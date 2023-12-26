Phobocosm – Foreordained – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on December 25, 2023 in Album

From the since (the slightly disappointing) Bringer of Drought The Canadian Death Doomers are diving after a seven-year break Phobocosm with a revitalizing effort on: Foreordained.

Stylistically archetypically inclined, from the spectrum of Incantation to Immolation feeding, condensing Phobocosm their return to a claustrophobic maelstrom that darkly and monolithically practices downright pragmatism: Premonition patiently builds up its tensions in an exemplary manner, weaving picturesque riffs over the physicality of the drums into a discharge that only at first glance chooses the most predictable directness, but spreads out the epic gesture with an immediately gripping grip without ballast or frills.

The songwriting is flat, but the band’s attitude has a consistently straight-to-the-point character.

In Infomorph pull Phobocosm the reins are tight due to a crisp entry, but the incessant blasting does not dull in the intoxicating rush of intensity. The material is particularly effective when combined, especially since it is a Everlasting Void or For an Aeon an almost catchy stoicism, mantra-like, with a vein for sticking motifs, screwed into the concise whirlpool, while the game is absolutely massive and heavy, but never becomes ponderous even in the sluggish moments, but remains dynamic and driving, while all the nihilism gets ugly tight production is shouted.

Foreordained flattens out as a closed system, is compact (enough to make a kind of virtue out of uniformity) and, thanks to its focused horizon, can be used as a thumbscrew. But that’s just it Primal Dread (as an accelerator with subversive Ulcerate-Traces manically whipping in order to drag a martial severity to the mortifying beam, and its playing time of over 10 minutes without justifying lengths) stands out from the structure of entropy, virtue is like an Achilles heel for an album that genre fans their annual reckoning could swirl around again (and at this point the following applies: even if it may not be quite enough instinctively to round up the points at the moment, there is definitely an inkling that Foreordained turn out to be a grower and in retrospect the following rating may have been a little too low).

Foreordained by Phobocosm

