The Austrian Composers (formerly ÖKB), in cooperation with the Klanghaus Untergreith, are organizing phonoECHOES, the competition for sound art, electronic music and improvisation, for the fourth time.

Works from the fields of sound art, improvisation and experimental electronics can be submitted this year. There are no specifications regarding the cast. However, the instruments or a technical rider must be announced with the submission. Ensemble pieces can also be submitted. The submitted work must be created independently, whereby work in a team is possible, and may have a maximum duration of 15 minutes.

Closing date May 31, 2023

All musicians, without age restrictions, whose center of life is in Austria are eligible to participate.

are to be sent in

concept

Audio sample (mp3)

Score (can, but does not have to be enclosed)

Technical Rider

visuals

as well as a short biography and a portrait photo (incl. credit please).

If you reach the final, you have to send more

Audio-video file of the work (mp4 format) with a maximum length of 15 minutes

Consent that the file may be streamed on YouTube

Brief description of the project

Submissions via our homepage http://www.austriancomposers.com or directly via the submission form at https://form.jotform.com/230312858857362

No participation fee!

An international expert jury chaired by Mia Zabelka selects five finalists. They are invited to present their works at a final concert in autumn 2023. At the same time, the final concert will be streamed online in cooperation with Iklectik London take place. The winning works will be determined during the concert by a specialist jury and audience voting. The award ceremony will take place directly afterwards. The three award-winning artists will receive prize money of €700 each. A competition of the Austrian Composers with the Klanghaus Untergreith