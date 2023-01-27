Home Entertainment Photo: 14 crystal chandeliers in Yinghei Tower Ballroom are dazzling | UK | The Epoch Times
[Epoch Times, January 27, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Lin Zirong) A 19th-century ballroom in the British town of Blackpool (Blackpool) has 14 Edwardian-style chandeliers. Requires up to a month of cleaning and maintenance.

The reign of King Edward VII from 1901 to 1910 is known as the “Edwardian era” (Edwardian era), which sometimes lasted until 1914.

The 14 chandeliers in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom have European luxury and beauty. On January 16, the staff carefully cleaned these expensive crystal chandeliers for the year. The disassembly and reassembly restoration work usually takes a month to complete.

The two main chandeliers in the ballroom each weigh a tonne and required the strength of four people to lower them safely and then treat them with a feather duster, which took two weeks to make them look like new. The other 12 smaller luxury lamps weigh half a ton each and take a week to clean.

“This is a very special day for us and the start of our annual maintenance a year in advance,” said manager Aaron Edgar.

Edgar said the chandeliers were from not long after the ballroom opened and they were very old and part of that era and the ballroom.

Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)
Members of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom lower one of the ballroom’s 14 Edwardian-style crystal chandeliers for the annual clean. (Oli Scarff/AFP)

