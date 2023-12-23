Photographer Captures Heartwarming Salute to American Flag at Christmas Parade

Ohio Photographer Captures Heartwarming Christmas Parade Moment

Earlier this month, during a Christmas parade in Westerville, Ohio, a local photographer captured a touching moment that quickly went viral online. Photographer Ryan J. Childress was at the parade to take pictures of his daughter, who was participating in the event, when he noticed an old man in a green jacket standing to attention and saluting the American flag as it passed by.

The moment moved Childress, who quickly took a few photos of the patriotic scene. Little did he know that the pictures would soon capture the hearts of thousands of people online. Childress, a financial industry worker and budding photographer, initially posted the photo on Instagram, not expecting the overwhelming response that followed.

“I thought it was a beautiful gesture,” Childress told The Epoch Times. “I felt the strong patriotic enthusiasm contained in it.”

Determined to find the man in the photo, Childress posted it on a Westerville community page and created a Facebook Business page, leading to an outpouring of likes, comments, and shares from locals. Eventually, a community member identified the old man as their grandfather.

The man’s name was Donald, and, after some communication, he agreed to meet Childress at a coffee shop in Westerville. Childress presented Donald with a small gift package and the two shared a conversation. According to Childress, Donald possesses the kind, humble, and patriotic qualities that were evident from the moment he captured the touching salute.

Childress’ heartwarming effort to connect with Donald and share the special photo exemplifies the true spirit of the holiday season, spreading joy and celebrating the unity and pride of the local community.