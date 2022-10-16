Photographers use AI to predict what MJ and Bruce Lee will look like now – AI Artificial Intelligence

If Joker Heath Ledger was alive, what would he look like? Wouldn’t “Bohemian Rhapsody” be a better story if Queen frontman Freddie Mercury hadn’t died young? What if Bruce Lee hadn’t died at the age of 32? He will probably become a lovely uncle, even a bit like Zhao Benshan…

The images are from a Turkish photographer, Alper Yesiltas, who used AI to generate photos of celebrities who died prematurely as they aged, with the theme “As if nothing ever happened”.

In the past two days, the content has been popular on the picture media Boredpanda, attracting 460,000 views, 11,000 likes, and a long line of messages below the picture.

Someone saw an elderly photo of Queen frontman Freddie and left the message “OMG, this brings me to tears”.

Others sighed that it would be great if Heath Ledger hadn’t been plagued by mental illness.

Others loudly expressed their admiration for Bruce Lee, the king of kung fu, “Bruce, the pinnacle of martial arts!”

What would it be like if more celebrities lived to this day? Look down.

Cobain is still rocking, Lennon is laughing

In addition to the above 3, this set of photos also showsMore looks of stars who died early。

For example, John Lennon, who loves Imagine a better world, the representative of the Beatles was once selected by “Rolling Stone” as one of the top five greatest singers of all time. He was assassinated in 1980 at the age of 40.

In the photo, he looks more kind and cheerful in his later years:

For example, the lead singer of Nirvana, who could not escape the 27-year-old rule, Kurt Cobain, the undisputed genius of rock fans, was found dead at home in 1994 at the age of 27.

In the generated photo, in his later years, he has long hair and a plaid shirt. He may not show his face, but he will definitely not give up rock and roll:

Another example is 2Pac, the representative of West Coast hip-hop music has long dominated rap sales until it was replaced by Eminem in 1997-

And just the year before, he was assassinated at the age of 25.

In the photo, he is also playing rap when he is old, and he looks like he continues Against the World:

Of course, there are also superstars from earlier eras in the album.

Such as the king of pop Michael Jackson:,

If still alive, the pop-defining superstar would be 64 years old.

For example, Elvis Presley, who died at the age of 42:

Add more wrinkles, still a handsome old man:

Another example is Princess Diana, who died at the age of 36:

Probably many people do not realize that her ex-husband has just ascended the British throne in the past two days.

And blues rock musician Janice Joplin, who was also 27 when she died, like Kurt Cobain.

The AI ​​generated her old age:

Behind the technology and controversy

According to an interview with art media My Modern Met, the author of this set of pictures, Yesiltas, used the AI ​​photo tool Remini to generate photos of celebrities and elderly people, and then combined with photo editing software such as Adobe Lightroom and VSCO to adjust the details——

During the production process, he also solicited the opinions of many netizens, asking which celebrity photos they would like to see, so as to guide him in choosing a topic.

Yesiltas also shared that it takes a long polishing process to make these photos. He feels as if these people have not left and are really living in reality,The experience fascinated him。

From a technical point of view, aging effects are not uncommon to the AI ​​circle.

The gist of it is-

Upload the picture first, and the software will detect it to get the facial key point set. The number of key points of mainstream manufacturers is slightly different, ranging from 81 to 133.

After obtaining the key point set, the system will transform a set of wrinkle templates according to the corresponding coordinates to ensure that the corresponding coordinates of the template match the collected faces, and finally superimpose the two to obtain the result of “aging”.

The most famous case of “aging effects” before is the related functions on the FaceApp made by the Russian development team Wireless Labs.

In 2019, this feature and app became popular on the global Internet, with more than 100 million Google Play, and once topped the download list in iOS stores in more than 100 countries and regions.

As mentioned earlier, FaceApp has acquired a large number of portraits due to uploading face pictures. It is said that more than 150 million people have uploaded their own portraits. As a result, the software has been banned by various countries and its popularity has rapidly decreased.

One More Thing

It is worth mentioning that AI is not only used to generate old photos of geniuses who died prematurely, but also to rewrite their work.

There is a music project called Lost Tapes of the 27 Club, which uses AI to generate new works for music artists who died at the age of 27. Its technology comes from Google’s open source artificial intelligence creation project Magenta.

According to its official website, the Lost Tapes of the 27 Club project commemorates them and also reminds everyone to pay attention to the mental health of the music industry.

