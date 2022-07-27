Original title: Photoshop2022 new version free download _ Adobe Photoshop Chinese one-click installation download and installation tutorial

Photoshop2022 is an efficient and professional image processing software, which is widely used in graphic design, creative synthesis, art design, UI interface design and other fields. It also provides powerful image retouching, image synthesis editing and color correction functions to help users Quickly fix photos to get the desired results.

Software function

1. Daily photography. Completely changed.

Our professional photography tools make day-to-day editing or total image transformation easy on desktop and iPad. Crop, delete objects, retouch and combine photos. Play with colors and effects. And reimagine the art of photography.

2. Design is our DNA.

Posters, packaging, banners, websites – all your design projects start in Photoshop. Combine photos and text to create brand new images. Use unlimited layers and masks. And use the paint brush that you control with your iPad stylus or touch.

3. Here. There. everywhere.

Start on your iPad and finish on your desktop – your work is automatically saved to the cloud and the PSD is the same no matter where you are.

4. Better and faster portrait selection

Create precise candidates with just one click. Select Subject automatically detects people in portraits and refines the selection to include fine details like hair.

5. Adobe fonts are automatically activated

Say goodbye to missing fonts in PSDs. Photoshop now automatically finds all available fonts in Adobe Fonts and adds them to the library.

6, rotatable pattern

Easily change the orientation of any pattern in pattern overlays and pattern fill layers.

System Requirements PS2022 installation minimum requirements: Windows 10 2004 and above 64-bit PS2021 installation minimum requirements: Windows 10 1809 and later 64-bit PS2020 minimum installation requirements: Windows 10 1803 and above 64-bit PS2020 minimum requirements: Windows 7 and above 64-bit All minimum requirements for PS2019: Windows 7 and above 64-bit Download method new function 1. Use "Get More Sky" to pick the perfect sky With the improved Sky Replacement feature, choose from other high-quality sky presets available on the Adobe Discover website and download for free. Import your own images in bulk. 2. New "Transform Warp" option Apply more control to Bezier handles when using Transform Transform. Select the appropriate guides option for more accurate morph transformations. Easily apply transformations within split deformed meshes. 3. Improved in-app "discovery" Learn more about the new features in Photoshop, now available through the What's New section in the Discover panel. Simplify editing with more quick actions. 4. Other Changes and Enhancements Learn more about other important Photoshop updates—the Photoshop beta program, using the legacy "Export As" option, improved Neural Filters, and more resolved customer-reported issues.

